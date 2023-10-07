GPU Gears Up for Another Journalism Awards Night

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) is gearing up for its 7th consecutive journalism award night on December 16, 2023.

The awards night honors and celebrates courage and excellence in Gambian journalism across all types of news and information media—print, online/multimedia platforms, radio, television, and photography.

Ahead of this year’s event, the committee convened a press conference today at the GPU secretariat to outline their plans, entry criteria, and the newest additions.

Nfamara Jawneh, the vice-chair of the Awards committee, reminded journalists how fortunate they are to have this event, cognizant of the fact that during Jammeh’s period, such an august event could not be held in a land ruled by a leader who was against suppressing the media. He called on journalists to support the award committee to be able to garner more funds.

“We are appealing to all of you to continue supporting the awards as you started so we can continue to celebrate you, the Gambian journalists. I know despite the change from dictatorship to democratic rule in this country, journalists and media workers in this country continue to work in a difficult environment, which is a fact. You have challenges, but with all that, you continue to give us the best,” he remarked.

On her part, Isatou Keita, Vice President of the GPU and the chair of the awards committee, said the driving force behind this initiative is to inspire and galvanize journalists to relentlessly pursue excellence within their respective domains and noted that preparation to stage this year’s event is underway, scheduled for the 16th of December.

Madam Keita outlined that eligibility for the awards extends to all Gambian journalists employed by registered Gambian-based media outlets and platforms, apparently noting that works sorted by Gambian journalists in the international media are also eligible.

“Entries must have been produced between the first of January 2022 and 31st December 2022, and they must have been published in Gambian registered outlets. Please take note that opinion pieces, advertorials, content generated under commercial contracts for promotional purposes, and newsletter items or articles are not eligible.”

VP Keita said the 2023 awards have some new additions to the existing.

“This year’s ceremony will feature 17 distinct categories, excluding the special awards,” she narrated.

The respective categories for this year’s awards are business and financial reporting, sports, environment, investigative, health and medication, women’s and children reporting, travel and tourism, culture, arts and entertainment, agriculture, political, human rights, legal affairs, photojournalism, journalists of the year award, community and rural radio reporter of the year, and security reporter of the year.

The award committee will soon open up entries for journalists to send in their applications for the various awards.