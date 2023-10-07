Unraveling the Tragedy: Nurse Identified as Primary Suspect in Afrobeats Star MohBad’s Death

- Advertisement -

By: Seringe ST Touray

The death of Nigerian Afrobeats star, MohBad has taken a turn, with police identifying a nurse as the “primary suspect.” The singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, died on September 12 in Lagos, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

The nurse, who administered three injections to Aloba at his residence, is currently in police custody. The police chief disclosed that these injections, given by an unqualified assistant nurse, triggered the chain of reactions leading to the artist’s death.

On Friday, the Lagos Police Chief, Idowu Owohunwa, told reporters that the nurse was called to attend to Aloba for an unknown illness at his Lagos home, where she “administered three distinct injections believed to have set off a series of reactions directly resulting in the singer’s death.”

Additionally, Naira Marley, Aloba’s former label boss, is facing scrutiny and allegations of mistreatment toward the late artist. The investigation remains ongoing, shedding light on the intricate circumstances surrounding the sudden loss of the emerging star.