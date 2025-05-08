GPU Condemns Attempt to Pressure Journalist Over Ex-Minister Story

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

The Gambia Press Union (GPU) has accused leaders of the Media Council of The Gambia (MCG) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of attempting to pressure The Republic newspaper into exonerating former justice minister Abubacarr Tambadou following an investigative report.

The outlet’s 30 April story, “The Assets of Gambia’s Former Dictator Go for a Song,” alleged corruption and lack of transparency in the sale of ex-president Yahya Jammeh’s assets.

According to the GPU, MCG Executive Secretary Bai Emil Touray, MCG Governing Council Chair Baboucarr Cham, and NHRC Chair Emmanuel Daniel Joof summoned The Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Mustapha K. Darboe to a meeting on 6 May, urging him to issue a joint statement declaring the story did not indict Tambadou.

The GPU stated the leaders claimed the report caused “confusion,” unfairly harmed Tambadou’s reputation amid his nomination for an International Court of Justice judgeship, and insinuated Darboe “was paid to do the story.” They allegedly warned of potential legal action if no statement was issued.

“What the MCG and NHRC leaders did amounts to intimidation of a journalist and is highly unacceptable,” said GPU Secretary General Modou S. Joof, calling the payment insinuation “preposterous.” GPU President Isatou Keita added that the proposal to “tweak the facts” would “breach journalism ethics [and] erode public trust.”

The GPU condemned the leaders’ actions as a “significant departure” from the institutions’ mandates, asserting that The Republic’s story adhered to ethical standards. It has called for Touray’s immediate removal as MCG Executive Secretary, stating he “no longer represents the values” of the council.

The Republic rejected the proposed joint statement. The GPU urged the MCG and NHRC to cease “acts of intimidation” and advised formal ethics complaints be filed through official channels.