Halifa Sallah to Dr. Janneh: “My Time for National Service Is Overdue”

By Michaella Faith Wright

Veteran politician Halifa Sallah has reaffirmed that his time in active national service is over, urging younger leaders like Dr. Ismaila Janneh to rise and carry the mantle of transformational leadership in The Gambia.

Former presidential candidate Halifa Sallah has made it clear that he is no longer interested in political power, stressing that his role in Gambian politics has come to a close.

Responding to a letter from Dr. Ismaila Ceesay Janneh, Sallah wrote, “You have addressed the right letter to the wrong man,” noting that his contribution peaked with the 2016 democratic transition.

In a detailed response, Sallah said he had already prepared his “handing over notes” and is now focused on identifying a team of honest, capable leaders with national interest at heart. He emphasised that his decision to run in 2021 was not driven by ambition but by duty, following what he described as the coalition government’s failure to fulfil its reform promises.

Sallah urged Dr. Janneh to be the alternative he is seeking, asking him to identify or become the kind of leader who possesses both knowledge and clean hands. “There can be no development without the know-how to manage resources and build systems,” he wrote.

He concluded with a symbolic message, saying he does not wish to be remembered through monuments or state funerals. “Let me now climb to the mountain top and rely on the thunder clap as my loud hailer… my time for national service is overdue.”

Sallah emphasised that the real divide in politics is not age, but integrity, calling for leaders willing to sacrifice for the common good.