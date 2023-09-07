Thursday, September 7, 2023

Govt launches Insider Mediation for conflict, peace building

32
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

On September 6th, the Gambia government, along with its developmental partners including the EU, UNDP, and WANEP, launched the Insider Mediation project aimed at strengthening the decentralised insider mediation in The Gambia through various events like a national consultative conference on insider mediators and a roundtable discussion.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Siaka Sonko, spoke on behalf of the Gambia government and mentioned that the concept of insider mediation is not new in The Gambia from a cultural perspective. It has been a common practice amongst the majority of Gambians.

“In the Gambia, joking relationships are a prominent part of conflict management and peace-making, and therefore generally view mediation more as a matter of persuading disputants to end their conflict and reconcile than as a structured process of facilitated problem solving and negotiation,” he said.

Hon. Sonko explained that joking relationships are a highly effective social institution used by Gambian mediators to resolve conflicts. These relationships are particularly fascinating because they have been instrumental in transforming long-standing conflicts that were previously resistant to intervention efforts. In addition to the cultural perspective, Gambians continue to practice insider mediation conventionally, as seen during the Gambia’s transition and the 3 Years Jotna movement.

On his part, the EU Ambassador to the Gambia, Carrado Pampaloni, emphasized the importance of national ownership of peace mediation networks for conflict prevention. He sees it as an encouraging sign that a range of government and civil society representatives are assembled to support Gambian efforts in mediating peace across local, regional, and national levels.

- Advertisement -

According to Ambassador Pampaloni, the EU, in partnership with UNDP, is looking forward to supporting Gambian efforts in mediating peace across the local, regional, and national levels as the country continues its quest for transitional justice in the post-TRRC context.

“Insider Mediation will contribute to a lasting infrastructure for Peace that the Gambia is currently constructing”.

The UNDP country representative, Assiata De, emphasised that strengthening insider mediation in the Gambia is a timely endeavour and since 2017, the government and civil society have furthered efforts to establish a national infrastructure for Peace in the Gambia with support from international partners.

“UNDP is currently co-convening a project funded by the Peacebuilding Fund that institutionalizes these efforts, implementing a key recommendation of the post-TRRC.

- Advertisement -

“The three-year Insider Mediation project seamlessly enhances the identification and coordination of local peacebuilders who may act as Insider Mediators in conflicts at the local, regional or national level. Insider Mediators will therefore be trained as a long-term resource for the Gambia’s Infrastructure,” Assiata said.

Salma Njie of WANEP highlighted that the Gambia continues to deal with an array of internal challenges threatening peace and security, including land disputes and environment, political tension as well as inter-ethnic tolerance and polarization associated with perceptions of discrimination despite some of the advances in the course of ongoing reforms such as legal, electoral, security sector, civil society to mention a few.

“Key structural challenges also present obstacles to the country’s transitional process, in particular, is the absence of spaces for social cohesion and reconciliation”.

At the end of the two-day consultative conference, stakeholders are expected to come up with a draft guidance on how to identify insiders at a national, regional and local level with a focus on reflecting on best practices of insider mediation from across West Africa especially Ghana and Sierra Leone, in relation to the Gambia.

Previous article
Anxious UDP Supporters Vow to Give Their Lives if Yankuba Darboe Sedition Case Continues

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions