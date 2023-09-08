Friday, September 8, 2023

Darboe promises to not ‘retreat or ‘surrender’, threatens to sue govt to ECOWAS Court when…

515
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Shortly after his sedition court case hearing at the Magistrate Court in Banjul, presided over by magistrate M.L. Thomasi, Yankuba Darboe, the Chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), has said he will sue the Inspector General of Police and the Gambia government to the ECOWAS Court for violating his right to freedom of expression. 

- Advertisement -

Darboe, whose sympathizers and supporters stormed the capital in a bustling crowd yesterday during the court hearing, posted on his Facebook wall that he will not “retreat” or “surrender”, and that “the struggle will continue”.

“No retreat [,] no surrender! The struggle continues!!!” he wrote.

Yankuba, a UK-trained lawyer, who is facing sedition charges for allegedly using inappropriate language against the Gambian Judicial System and the country’s President Adama Barrow, announced that he plans to sue the Inspector General and others in the ECOWAS court. This will mark the second time that the Gambia has been sued in that court for sedition.

“After their sedition case, it will be my turn to sue them to the ECOWAS court for transgressing my rights to freedom of expression! It will be the second time Gambia is sued to that court for sedition! They lost the first one and paid millions in costs!” Darboe said.

- Advertisement -

The sedition charges brought against Yankuba Darboe were initiated after his involvement in the famous 3 Years Jotna protest, which later turned out to be a court case. The case was later dismissed but Yankuba, outside the courtroom, was accused of using inappropriate language against the Gambian judicial system.

The case has now gathered public attention. After the sitting on Thursday, September 7, the case has been adjourned to the 25th of September for continuation.

Previous article
Govt launches Insider Mediation for conflict, peace building
Next article
SaFE establishes Spelling Bee Competition

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions