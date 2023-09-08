Darboe promises to not ‘retreat or ‘surrender’, threatens to sue govt to ECOWAS Court when…

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Shortly after his sedition court case hearing at the Magistrate Court in Banjul, presided over by magistrate M.L. Thomasi, Yankuba Darboe, the Chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC), has said he will sue the Inspector General of Police and the Gambia government to the ECOWAS Court for violating his right to freedom of expression.

- Advertisement -

Darboe, whose sympathizers and supporters stormed the capital in a bustling crowd yesterday during the court hearing, posted on his Facebook wall that he will not “retreat” or “surrender”, and that “the struggle will continue”.

“No retreat [,] no surrender! The struggle continues!!!” he wrote.

Yankuba, a UK-trained lawyer, who is facing sedition charges for allegedly using inappropriate language against the Gambian Judicial System and the country’s President Adama Barrow, announced that he plans to sue the Inspector General and others in the ECOWAS court. This will mark the second time that the Gambia has been sued in that court for sedition.

“After their sedition case, it will be my turn to sue them to the ECOWAS court for transgressing my rights to freedom of expression! It will be the second time Gambia is sued to that court for sedition! They lost the first one and paid millions in costs!” Darboe said.

- Advertisement -

The sedition charges brought against Yankuba Darboe were initiated after his involvement in the famous 3 Years Jotna protest, which later turned out to be a court case. The case was later dismissed but Yankuba, outside the courtroom, was accused of using inappropriate language against the Gambian judicial system.

The case has now gathered public attention. After the sitting on Thursday, September 7, the case has been adjourned to the 25th of September for continuation.