Government Facilitates Evacuation Of 32 Gambians from Ukraine Conflict ; Promises to Continue Until the Last Known Gambian is Evacuated

By: Christian Conteh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad has in a statement updated the public with the latest information from the country’s Mission in Brussels, on the situation of Gambians in Ukraine.

“New information available to the Ministry indicates that Thirty-Two (32) Gambians have been successfully evacuated from the conflict in Ukraine. Twenty-two (22) are in Poland, eight (8) in Slovakia, 1 in Romania with his Ukrainian wife and child and 1 in Budapest, Hungary,” the statement reads.

It further noted that The Government of The Gambia through the Mission in Brussels has arranged for hotel lodgings in all the above-listed countries for the evacuated Gambians and provided them with a means of subsistence.

This offer it says has been accepted by the Gambians except a few who prefer to make private arrangements. However, it says the offer of assistance will nonetheless be placed at their disposal whenever requested.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further wishes to inform families of the evacuated Gambians and the general public that the Government will facilitate the return of the evacuated Gambians back home.

This information has been communicated to all concerned. However, the decision to return to The Gambia or make alternative arrangements is an individual prerogative that shall be respected by the Embassy and, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This offer shall only be provided to those who request for it.”

The Foreign Affairs Ministry further assures the public that the operation to effectively evacuate the rest of its citizens in Ukraine is still ongoing and the Embassy officials on the ground in the Polish Ukrainian border as well as in Brussels continue to communicate, guide and facilitate the movement and safe passage of Gambian citizens in Ukraine.

This process it emphasises will continue until the last known Gambian is evacuated.

The statement ends by extending its utmost gratitude to the Republic of Poland, the Republic of Slovakia, the Kingdom of Morocco, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria through their diplomatic representations in Brussels, Poland and Ukraine for the assistance rendered to the Team in Brussels.