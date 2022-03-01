“We Must Work Together to Ensure Gambia Becomes a Hostile Territory to Illicit Drug Traffickers” -DG Drug Law Enforcement Agency 

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The Director-General of Gambia’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) has called on all stakeholders including ordinary Gambians to work together with his institution to ensure The Gambia becomes a hostile territory to illicit drug traffickers and patrons.

Bakary Gassama made this call while delivering a statement at the anti-narcotics session at The University of The Gambia the country’s maiden university and the citadel of learning.

The institution’s “Drug Awareness Day” is part of events marking the commemoration of the students’ week.

“We must therefore work together, strengthen our resolve to dismantle criminal syndicates and ensure that The Gambia becomes a hostile territory to illicit drug traffickers and their patrons,” he said.

He revealed that the seizure of tonnes of cocaine at the seaport and cannabis in several parts of the country is a manifestation that West Africa (The Gambia included) continues to be used as a transit point for drugs.

“From 2018 to 2020, the agency seized total quantities of 7 tons 847 KG, 871 G, 61 MG of cannabis, 58 KG 905 G, 343 MG of cocaine, 243 KG, 893 G, 210 MG of cannabis resin (hashish), 1386 tablets of controlled drugs comprising diazepam, clonazepam, bromazepam ecstasy etc and 24 G, 400 MG of heroin. We registered 1958 cases involving 1987 persons during the said period,” the DG said.

He further revealed that in the first three quarters of 2021 (January to September) they seized 2 tons, 22KG, 167 G, 993 MG of Cannabis Sativa, 2 KG, 514 G, 633 MG of Hashish, 2 tons, 952 KG, 946 G, 770 MG of cocaine, 68 G, 280 MG of heroin and 707 tablets of controlled drugs.

In the area of prosecution, he confirmed that from 2018 to 2019, 347 cases were determined with the agency securing 301 convictions and 46 acquittals.

As an institution, the director-general noted that they have been actively engaged in preventive Drug Demand Reduction (DDR). The Public Affairs and Demand Reduction Unit he said conduct on average at least five one-hour weekly radio talk shows over different radio stations across the country.

They have also actively engaged in schools and community outreach programs whilst launching drug-free clubs in several schools across the country.

Mr Gassama was also proud to inform students that his institution has collaborated and supported the launching of Journalists Against Illicit Drug Trafficking and Organised Crime (JAIDTOC).

JAIDTOC he said is an association of media practitioners with a keen interest in reporting on drug-related matters as well as creating awareness on drug abuse and related activities.

Despite all these efforts, he revealed that the challenge is huge and persistent.

“We cannot do it alone. We need your support, cooperation and participation in the crusade on drugs. Therefore, I call on you all to join the bandwagon and get involved in keeping youth, children and drugs apart,” he said.

DLEAG is the lead government institution mandated by law to regulate the usage and possession of controlled drugs, prohibited drugs, precursors and matters connected therewith as provided for in the Drug Control Act (DCA) 2003 Revised Laws of The Gambia.

According to the annual World Drug Report 2021, drug use killed almost half a million people in 2019. The report also indicated that despite the proven dangers, drug use persists with almost 275 million people using drugs.

This figure is a 22% increase from the 2010 estimated global drug users. With the current demographic factors, it is projected that the number of global drug users will rise by 11% and with Africa projected to account for as much as 40% of the global figure.

This Bakary Gassama thinks should be a cause for concern for all of us considering the level of misconception and misinformation surrounding the usage of drugs, especially cannabis.