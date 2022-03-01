Gambia’s Youngest Film Producer and Nollywood Actor Calls for Support

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambia’s youngest film producer and Nollywood actor Musa Darboe alias Chief has pleaded for support as he battles several challenges including lack of finances in Nigeria . Chief made his debut in Nollywood on 13th May 2021.

- Advertisement -

Speaking exclusively to The Fatu Network he revealed that he joined Nollywood last year and has since featured in three different roles alongside top Nigerian actors and actresses.

According to Musa, he was contacted by a popular Nigerian film producer who introduced him to the movie industry. He then took part in three different films two of which can be viewed on YouTube. After featuring in the movies, he returned to The Gambia to launch a movie called “Jomfolo”. He returned to Nigeria again on the 13th of November 2021.

Musa says his passion for acting made him leave Gambia for Nigeria to focus on his career.

He has been nominated by the Africa Movie Icon and Celebrity Award under three categories as the best upcoming African actor in 2021.

- Advertisement -

He has also produced a movie titled ‘The Unfaithful Girl’ that was nominated as best student film in Africa 2021. He was also nominated as the best young international actor 2021, an awards ceremony that saw him go home with two awards.

Musa says he is closer to achieving his dreams in acting movies but confirmed that he is faced with numerous challenges. Revealing that he was nominated at the Africa Movie Icon and Celebrity Award, but he could not fly to Freetown to collect the award, he rather went by road and spent days on the journey.

“Other nominees from different countries got support from their tourism ministry with flight tickets for them to attend the award ceremony in Freetown,” he said.

However, he thanked the people who supported him and pleaded to Gambians to support him. He noted that his focus is to represent The Gambia at International movie competitions.

- Advertisement -

“I want to rent an apartment where I can settle down to focus on my career,” Musa Darboe said.

“Since I came back[to Nigeria], I am staying with my movie director and his way of life is not in line with my culture and religion, so I want to leave his house,” he added.

He went on to lament about his several challenges including how he got stuck in Sierra Leone at some point in time because he had no money.

“I need an apartment to settle down so I can focus on my acting career,” he emphasised.

“The apartment will cost me about 230,000 Naira which is about 24,000 dalasis. I have no other alternative but to speak up so people can help me out. I have tried to speak to several people in Gambia that I believe can help but the moment I share my problems they never respond. However, I can be reached on whatsapp +220 346 0737.”