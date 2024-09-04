Give Back Foundation Network Organizes Summer Skills Training Camp for Youths

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

The Give Back Foundation Network (GBFN) has launched a summer skills training camp aimed at empowering young people in Marakissa village with practical skills to shape their future. The camp, which encourages youths to explore various vocational trades, featured speeches from local stakeholders, including Mr. Sadibou Colley, the president of GBFN, and other prominent figures in the community.

Mr. Sadibou Colley, the Alkalo of Marakissa village, opened the event by emphasizing the importance of hard work during one’s youthful years. He urged the young participants to focus on their skills training, stating that acquiring a trade would enable them to become their own bosses and lead more successful lives. “You are doing this for yourself so that you can build a better future,” he said, calling on the youth to embrace the opportunity to learn and contribute positively to society.

GBFN President Mr. Yero Bah, who also serves as a lecturer at The University of The Gambia, reiterated the significance of vocational skills for the youth, particularly for those who do not seek traditional office jobs. He noted that empowering young people with skills could provide them with independence and career fulfillment. “Skills training encourages creativity and self-sufficiency. When you have a skill, you can become your own boss,” Mr. Bah emphasized, adding that hard work and dedication are key to success.

Mr. Ansu Jatta, the Executive Secretary of GBFN, echoed these sentiments, stressing the importance of empowering the girl child. He called on young women to remain focused and diligent in their skills development, as society is eager to see their contributions. “The world is waiting for our girls, and we want to see them empowered and successful,” he said, encouraging all participants to take their training seriously.

The school coordinator, Mr. Muhammed Sarr, also addressed the participants, urging them to embrace the training and the opportunities it offers. He pointed out that acquiring new skills not only increases employability but also boosts self-confidence and leadership potential. “Skills training is essential for personal success and long-term growth,” Mr. Sarr said, advising the youth to think outside the box and contribute new ideas to their communities.

Hon. Lamin Sanneh, the Marakissa Ward Councilor, concluded the opening remarks by encouraging the participants to collaborate and form bonds that would support them in the future. He highlighted that their generation is full of opportunities, urging them to take the training seriously and use it as a stepping stone to better their lives and contribute to their communities. “I see so much potential here, and I know you have a lot to give back,” he said.