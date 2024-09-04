Opposition Leader Mama Kandeh Denounces “False” Claim by Justice Minister on Abuja 2024 Draft Retreat

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The party leader and Secretary General of the Gambia Democratic Congress, Mama Kandeh, has denounced the claims made by the Gambia’s Justice Minister and Attorney General, Dawda Jallow, about the consultation retreat held in Abuja, Nigeria, on the gazetted 2024 draft constitution.

In a press conference held on August 28th, the Minister asserted that a consultation retreat was held in Abuja, noting that the purpose of the Consultative Retreat was for political party leaders and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to meet with H.E. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to assess the adjustments that have been made to the CRC Draft. He outlined that it also afforded an opportunity for H.E. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, as well as ECOWAS leadership, to encourage the party leaders to renew their commitment to seeing the constitutional process to fruition. Finally, it served to facilitate a post-mediation mission to The Gambia for H.E. Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to meet with all political party leaders and address members of the National Assembly.

In response, the opposition leader opposes the Minister’s statement, alleging that his assertions are unfounded.

“Following the press conference by the Minister of Information, Dr. Cessay, alongside the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, on August 28th, 2024, the Minister of Justice, Dawda Jallow, falsely stated that there was a consultation carried out on the recently gazetted draft constitution. The GDC feels compelled to let the people of The Gambia know that there is no iota of truth to that statement. Minister Jallow claimed that most of the changes unilaterally made to the original draft constitution by the Executive were on areas that had been allegedly agreed upon in Abuja, Nigeria, by political party leaders when they had a session under the auspices of former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan,” he alleged.

The GDC leader claimed that no discussions were held in Abuja on the unilateral changes to the draft constitution as gazetted by the government, citing that the main focus of the Abuja discussions was to chart a way of tackling the thorny issue of the retroactive application of the term limitation clause, which the UDP and NPP delegates could not agree upon.

“The Executive, led by President Barrow, unilaterally made changes on their own this time around. No stakeholders were consulted on these changes; the GDC certainly was not part of or party to any proceedings that produced these changes in the revised draft constitution,” Kandeh stated.

Kandeh also accused the Barrow government of a lack of political will to deliver a new constitution to the Gambians in honor of his pledge made in 2016 to usher in a Third Republic, emphasizing that the changes made have been unilaterally imposed on the original draft that was produced by the CRC. He cited this as a deliberate but dishonorable ploy to force all patriotic citizens to reject the document that has been changed for presentation to the National Assembly and then blame the people who were never carried along in the first place for its failure.

“We at the GDC see through this cynical game that is being played with the destiny of our country by the Barrow government. We call on all Gambians to unite and demand a change that will address the needs and aspirations of the people. This game staged by the Executive is a monumental act of betrayal which will not be forgiven by history.”

The opposition leader reminded the Barrow administration of the sanctity of the Constitution as a national document that regulates and governs everything in the country. He emphasized that it should not be taken as a private instrument to be weaponized in serving personal and parochial interests, nor can it be confiscated and monopolized at the executive level.