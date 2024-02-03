Sunday, February 4, 2024

Gibbie Barry’s Quest: Seeking Support for a Borehole to Transform Dreams into Reality

278
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

27-year-old Gibbie Barry is a school dropout who resides in Sinchu Kundu in the Niamina East District of The Gambia, approximately 400 kilometers from Banjul.

- Advertisement -

He is seeking support to install a borehole in his garden.

Young Gibbie embarked on his gardening journey in 2020 after discontinuing his education due to various challenges.

Despite possessing a deep passion for agriculture, Gibbie is encountering difficulties in turning his dream into reality.

Currently utilizing a large space behind his father’s house in the village for his gardening project, Gibbie faces obstacles that hinder the realization of his aspirations.

- Advertisement -

When The Fatu Network contacted him about his journey and the challenges he is facing, Gibbie wasted no time expressing that he only requires a borehole to make his dream a reality.

“I have never planned to abandon gardening even though the challenges are significant. I am planning to take a break from gardening if I don’t have the support to pursue a side hustle. When I raise the money to drill a borehole, I will come back to my garden. I want my garden to be my office, and with support, people will see different things…” he promised.

Gibbie’s dream is to have a functioning borehole in his garden to facilitate his daily watering activities. Additionally, he utilizes the vegetables from his garden to feed his family and sometimes provides them to friends free of charge.

More details to come…

- Advertisement -

Anyone willing to support Gibbie in obtaining a borehole can contact him at +220 261 0969 or reach out to The Fatu Network at +220 3341268.

Previous article
Dead body found in Bonto: Cause of death yet to be established, police say

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions