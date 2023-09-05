Tuesday, September 5, 2023

GDC’s Lamin Bojang Expresses Concern Over Recent Waste Dumping at Tambana

49
- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Gassama

Lamin Kb Bojang, the National Treasurer of the Gambia Democratic Party (GDC), has voiced deep concern over the recent waste dumping incident involving the Kanifing Municipal Council’s (KMC) waste disposal trucks at the Tambana Waste Composting Plant in Brikama.

- Advertisement -

Bojang’s investigation has revealed an agreement between the authorities at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) and the Brikama Area Council (BAC) permitting waste disposal in Brikama. According to this arrangement, KMC pays D200 (two hundred dalasis) to BAC for every truckload of rubbish deposited at the Tambana dump site. The Environment and Health Committee of the Brikama Area Council has reportedly endorsed this agreement.

He remarked, “I don’t know the environmental and health expertise held by the members of this committee. Given that Brikama is one of the most densely populated settlements in the country, no health or environmental professional would endorse this harmful agreement, which clearly poses a threat to the health and well-being of Brikama residents and its surroundings.”

Bojang has pledged to draft a protest letter addressed to the Chairman of the Brikama Area Council (BAC). Copies of this letter will be sent to the Governor of the West Coast Region, the Minister of Local Government, and the Minister of Health and Social Welfare. He also plans to involve the Council of Elders, known as “Bulunda,” who are the custodians of Brikama, to intervene and halt this potential health hazard for the people of Brikama. He firmly stated, “We will not fold our hands while our city is being turned into a new Bakoteh.”

Bojang has proposed that KMC considers using Abuko and Jeshwang as alternative dumpsites, as they are suitable locations within the Kanifing Municipality. Such a move would not only be more cost-effective for KMC but also eliminate the need to transport waste all the way to Brikama. He emphasized, “If our appeals fall on deaf ears, we will resort to legal action.”

Previous article
Banjul North NAM Hon. Bah Donates D50,000 to Nawettan Teams
Next article
JS Sanneh Advises IGP to Drop the Case Against BAC Chairman

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions