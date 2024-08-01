Thursday, August 1, 2024

GCCPC Reveals I-Care Optic, Gam Petroleum Breached Competition Act

By Dawda Baldeh

The Chair of the Board of Commissioners at The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC), Yassin Senghore, revealed during a press conference on Thursday that I-Care Optic and Gam Petroleum have been found to breach the Competition Act 2007.

The GCCPC Chair told the media that on the 16th of February 2024, the board convened a hearing on an investigation report that alleged a breach of the Competition Act.

“I-Care Optic was found in breach of the Competition Act 2007 and directed to desist from any attempt of market concentration and market sharing,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Senghore, further revealed that Gam Petroleum was also found in breach of the Act due to abuse of dominance.

“Our investigations revealed Gam Petroleum Storage Facility Company was in breach of Section 31 of the Competition Act 2007,” she added.

The commission officials informed journalists that they are taking a series of initiatives to ensure consumers are protected from all forms of market abuse.

The commission has reportedly issued policy advice to the Public Regulatory Authority regarding the breach of the Act and emphasized the urgent need to develop a depot allocation mechanism to avert some of the competition issues revealed during their investigations.

Ms. Senghore further informed journalists that the commission had met the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and PURA, where they discussed the findings of their investigations and made recommendations.

