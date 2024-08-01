Thursday, August 1, 2024

Mc Cham Jr. Asks President Barrow to Break Silence on Critical National Issues

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Cham, alias Mc Cham Junior, the Councilor for Business and Tailoring at Kanifing Municipal Council, has asked Gambian President Adama Barrow to break his silence on critical issues affecting the nation’s development.

Speaking to this medium, Cham outlined several issues he believes the President is silent on and called on him to put an end to his continued silence.

“This country has reached a critical stage, and the President must break the silence and address Gambians,” he said, adding that the President’s continued silence on burning issues is questioning his competence.

“Since the Kush outbreak in the country, dozens of young people have died, and the President has never said a word to Gambians,” Cham asserted.

The opposition Councilor expressed optimism that the President speaking on these issues will make a significant difference and inspire change.

“We have a lot of problems that the President should speak on and find solutions for. The youths are dying in the back way, unemployment is rising, crime is increasing, and the country’s economy is falling,” he added.

Furthermore, Cham also challenged the Ministry of Information and all the different advisers to guide the President on how he should speak in public, saying the focus should be on national issues.

“The President has no agenda apart from speaking about UDP and Darboe, or other opposition parties. The ministers and advisers should tell the President the truth, and where he makes errors, they should accept apologies,” he added.

He further expressed disappointment in the manner in which the President remains silent on issues such as corruption, abuse of office, mismanagement of public funds, insecurity, unemployment, and many other concerns.

