GAP Leader Urges Government to Take Action Against Businesses Unfairly Increasing Prices of Commodities

By: Adama Sanneh

Following the declaration by the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council on the commencement of Ramadan in the Gambia, the leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, raised concerns about the artificial increase in the prices of goods in the country. He urged the government to take rigorous action against businesses guilty of such practices.

Batchilly encouraged the virtues of humanity, kindness, and the best practices of Islamic teachings, emphasizing the need for reflection and the avoidance of actions that could harm people during the sacred month.

He firmly believes that traders who hike prices of goods, including food, at the beginning of Ramadan are employing exploitative methods contrary to the spirit of Ramadan. He implored President Adama Barrow to halt businesses from exploiting Gambians by increasing prices without formal government approval, especially during Ramadan.

Furthermore, Batchilly stated that Gambians have expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s inability to address their primary welfare needs. He challenged both the government and the national assembly to find solutions to the concerns of Gambians, particularly during Ramadan.

He suggested that the government engage in dialogue with businesses to discourage arbitrary price increases of commodities without due process during Ramadan and beyond. He also encouraged people to share with the less fortunate, as Ramadan is a month of love, sharing, and blessings.

