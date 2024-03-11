Delay in Filing Indictment: Haruna Tine Murder Case Update

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The state prosecution in the murder case of the staff member of the HM Bureau at West Field has yet to file a bill of indictment against Haruna Tine, the alleged killer of Fatoumatta Kargbo at Westfield Forex Bureau. It may be recalled that on Friday, January 12, Haruna Tine, a Senegalese national, was charged with premeditated murder for allegedly stabbing Fatoumatta Kargbo in the chest, resulting in her death.

The case was mentioned at the Kanifing Magistrate Court, and subsequently transferred to the High Court due to the lower court’s lack of jurisdiction to hear such a case. This led to the remand of the accused at Mile II since then.

Today, the accused appeared before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the Banjul High Court. However, the state counsel, F. Drammeh, representing the state, informed the court that they have received the file from the Inspector General of Police and a legal opinion has been made. They are set to file the indictment tomorrow, March 12, 2024.

The case is adjourned to Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at 11:30 AM.