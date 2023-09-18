Tuesday, September 19, 2023

GAP Leader Calls for Unity, Justice, and a Safer Gambia

By: Zackline Colley

The Secretary General of the Gambia Action Party (GAP), Musa Yalli Batchilly, has called for a safer Gambia characterized by unity and justice.

In a statement shared with the Fatu network, the politician expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of two police officers who lost their lives after being shot on the Sukuta Jabang highway. He also shared his views on what he referred to as the promotion of hatred and violence towards officers in uniform.

“In these heart-wrenching times, as we mourn the tragic loss of three brave police officers and pray for their souls to find eternal peace, we find ourselves confronted with an unsettling reality. There are voices among us, individuals who praise the shooter and propagate messages of hatred and violence towards our own police force. This cannot be the path we choose for our beloved Gambia,” he noted.

Musa Batchilly called upon the Gambian government to take action in apprehending any individuals who had a hand in the shooting of the young police officers, which resulted in their deaths.

“We must send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated in our society. These individuals must be held accountable for their words and actions,” he added.

Batchilly pointed out that individuals who speak savagely about the Gambia police force and other security personnel are likely to cause harm if their actions are disregarded.

“We must recognize the grave danger these individuals pose to our nation. Those who can speak so callously about our police force, our protectors, have the potential to harm us all if given the opportunity. We cannot ignore this threat, and we must act swiftly to neutralize it. It is my firm belief that as a nation, we can rise above this divisiveness. We can unite in our grief for the fallen officers and in our determination to ensure justice prevails. Our police force deserves our utmost respect and support. They put their lives on the line daily to safeguard us, and their sacrifices must not be in vain.”

The renowned politician called on the Gambian people to remember that the strength of the nation lies in its unity and commitment to justice. He believes that together, the people can create a safer Gambia for all its citizens, urging everyone to stand together as a united front against hatred, violence, and divisions.

“In the face of adversity, we can emerge stronger. This is the Gambia we envision, and this is the Gambia we must build together,” The GAP leader concluded.

