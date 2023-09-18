Tuesday, September 19, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Bolton star prefers to represent The Gambia over Guinea Bissau

423
By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Bolton Wanderers’ Carlos Mendes Gomez, a player for the English club, who is eligible to play for both the Gambia and Guinea Bissau has expressed to The Fatu Network his desire to play for the Gambia national team, despite receiving contact from Guinea-Bissau football officials urging him to choose Guinea over Gambia.

Mendez, who has a Gambian mother and a father from Bissau, is an attacking midfielder who can play anywhere in the attack.

At a very young age, Mendez started playing in Spain and moved to the United Kingdom with his family at 16. At 19, he signed with Luton Town for the 2021/2022 English Premier League season. After a successful loan with Fleetwood Town last season, Mendez was quickly picked up by Bolton Wanderers from Luton Town.

When quizzed if he would ditch Bissau for the Gambia, Mendez told The Fatu Network that he would love to play for the Gambia when the opportunity arises and will discuss it with his family.

“If the opportunity came, I would like to sit down with my family and decide. But I am aware how fast the Gambia national team is developing and improving,” he told TFN.

Like any other star player, Guinea-Bissau officials are also in contact with him to convince him to play for them, but the attacking midfielder prefers playing for the Gambia and would like to take the opportunity when it comes his way.

In the English league currently, Carlos has two goals and one assist for Bolton Wanderers.

The Fatu Network understands that Carlos visits the Gambia almost every year.

