Monday, September 11, 2023

GAP Congratulates Scorpions on their Back-to-Back AFCON Qualifier

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) under the leadership of Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has joined the country to congratulate the national team (Scorpions) on their draw against Congo Brazzaville which earned them a back-to-back qualification for the African Cup of Nations to be played in Ivory Coast next year.

“Our journey to the second consecutive AFCON competition was a rich narrative of perseverance, resilience, and unyielding passion, thanks to Yankuba Minteh and Muhammed Badamosi for their timely intervention in the stoppage time,” stated Batchilly.

“I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our remarkable national football team for their incredible victory against Congo in the AFCON qualification match held on September 10, 2023,” the GAP leader said in a statement.

He described the victory as a testament to the dedication and spirit of Gambian football.

Mr. Batchilly added that the journey to qualification was not an easy one, but the boys showed tremendous resilience and determination throughout the game, sealing the deal with a crucial draw.

However, the GAP leader also used the opportunity to extend the party’s condolences to the people of Morocco who lost their loved ones due to the recent earthquake incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost their lives and to all those affected by this natural disaster. Let us remember that in times of hardship, the strength of the human spirit prevails, just as our team has demonstrated on the football field,” he urged.

He thanked Gambians for their support to the national team and encouraged all to continue supporting the Scorpions as their journey to the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations continues.

This continental competition displays the collective strength of African nations which exposes talents, unity, and sportsmanship among the competitors.

In 2022, the Scorpions made their debut appearance in AFCON in Cameroon where they finished 6th position after suffering a 2-0 defeat against the host country Cameroon at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Marrakech's hero Badamosi: 'I believed that I was going to help the team'  
Madi assails govt 'prodigal' spending on travel, rent

