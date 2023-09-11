Marrakech’s hero Badamosi: ‘I believed that I was going to help the team’  

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Muhammed Badamosi, the hero for the Gambian national football team in Marrakech, who came off the bench to assist and score a last-minute goal against Congo-Brazzaville in a dramatic second half of football last night, revealed that he knew he was going to make a difference in the game, but he never thought he would score the winning goal securing a spot for the Gambia in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia went down two-nil in the first half, a result that created trepidation among Gambians almost throughout the game because the team needed a point to go through.

“I feel very happy. It is a mixed feeling. I feel emotional and then happy. Alhamdulillah God did it. I cannot say much. I believe that we will come back. I was like okay I believed that when I came, I was going to help the team, but it was not something I pictured being this way, like six minutes to go and score this goal.

“I just want to express my gratitude to everyone for the support and my teammates,” said the emotional Badamosi after the game while in a joyous celebration.

Badamosi assisted Yankuba Minteh’s 78th-minute goal with a flicking header after coming on the pitch with the Gambia already down two-nil. The goal provided hope for the team as they chased the game in the final minutes.

When the Congolese began believing that they would be going to the continental showpiece with a win over the Gambia, new Al-Taowoon signing, Musa Barrow curled in a sumptuous cross in the Congolese box and Badamosi jumped above everyone on the pitch and headed in a 90th-minute goal, which sent the Gambians into a wild jubilation.

It was only his second goal for the senior team, but a goal that will probably be his most important goal for the national team. It left the Congolese dejected and disappointed, while the Gambians jubilated for what is now a second consecutive qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations for the Gambia.

Tom Sainfeit won the Belgian tactical battle with his countrymate, Paul Put, who was in the dugout for the Congolese. Paul is a former head coach of the Gambia national team.