GAP Condemns Brutal Killing of Gambian in Germany, Urges Gov’t to Launch Investigation

By: Dawda Baldeh

The opposition Gambia Action Party (GAP) has condemned the brutal killing of Lamin Touray, a Gambian migrant residing in Germany who was tragically shot to death by the German police. The tragic shooting incident occurred in Germany yesterday, leaving many Gambians at home and abroad in a state of anxiety and anger, as footage of the incident shows how the deceased was shot multiple times.

Speaking to The Fatu Network, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, GAP leader, described the killing as horrific.

“This is an egregious violation of human rights compounded by clear indications of racism,” he said.

Batchilly added that the stark reality of this extrajudicial murder must not be overlooked—it demands swift and decisive justice.

“We call upon the Gambian government to launch a thorough investigation into this tragic incident, leveraging the full support of our embassy in Germany to uncover the truth,” he emphasized.

Like many others, Batchilly said such incidents concern a lack of regard for African lives, epitomized by such a callous act, highlighting a persistent issue of systemic racism and injustice that continues to plague our global society.

He called on the European Union, as a beacon of democracy and human rights, to demonstrate impartiality and integrity by suspending the responsible member state and taking concrete steps to prevent further atrocities of this nature.

Batchilly further called on the international community to take a stand against such blatant discrimination and violence, ensuring that all lives are treated with equal value and dignity. GAP further demands that the Gambian government take decisive action by severing all ties with Germany and the European Union until justice is served and the safety of our citizens worldwide is guaranteed.

“Racism in any form will not be tolerated under a Gambia Action Party-led government, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fighting for equality, justice, and the protection of all lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim as we seek solace in the hope for eternal peace and justice,” Batchilly sympathized.

He went on to say that it is time for the world to recognize and address the ongoing injustices faced by Africans and people of African descent and to ensure that such abhorrent acts of racism are eradicated from our society once and for all.

