Gambian Migrants Detail ‘Brutal’ Detention in Mauritania, Urge Government Reforms

By Alieu Jallow

Three Gambian migrants recently repatriated from Mauritania have described enduring imprisonment and inhumane conditions during failed attempts to reach Europe, urging the Gambian government to address systemic unemployment driving youth to risk dangerous migration routes.

The Gambia’s government facilitated the return of 27 citizens from Mauritania last month, many of whom had been detained for months. In exclusive interviews with The Fatu Network, three returnees shared testimonies of abuse, neglect, and exploitation, renewing calls for economic reforms to curb irregular migration.

‘We Ate Dry Bread and Pee in Bottles’

Sulayman Jallow, 29, from Dippa Kunda, spent over D75,000 (£900) on two failed migration attempts. During his second journey, Mauritanian authorities intercepted his group and jailed them for 12 days.

“In prison, you only eat a quarter of dry bread a day until the next day. Even to relieve yourself, you are not given a chance—we peed in bottles and dumped them within the cells, which was so painful,” Jallow said. “We left because there are no opportunities here. If there were, we would not undergo such difficulties. We urge the government to help us.”

‘No Mercy for Undocumented Migrants’

Ebrima Freezer, 18, fled The Gambia in 2020 but was arrested at a Mauritanian checkpoint. “I was rejected, arrested, then transferred to border prisons,” he said. Despite being a minor, Freezer claims authorities showed no leniency.

‘They Disrespect Dark-Skinned People’

Lamin Fofana, 32, a labourer with legal documents, said he was still detained. “Mauritanian prisons are very harsh. They do not respect people with dark skin. They give no food or water. Even in prison, you have no control over your money,” he said. “If you ask a guard for a favour, he takes a cut. I call on the government to attract foreign investment, open factories, and create industries to stop us from suffering like this.”

Rising Calls for Action

The Gambia, where youth unemployment exceeds 40%, has long grappled with irregular migration. Over 35,000 Gambians—nearly 2% of the population—attempted the Mediterranean “Backway” route to Europe between 2014 and 2023, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Mauritania, a transit hub, has faced repeated allegations of migrant abuse. Its government denies systemic mistreatment.

As migration season peaks, the returnees’ accounts underscore the urgent demand for solutions beyond deterrence.