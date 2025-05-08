Gambian Activist Urges Youth to ‘Occupy Westfield’ in Protest Over Detained Comrades

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

Prominent Gambian youth activist Kemo Fatty has called on young people to gather at Westfield in solidarity with members of the group Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA), who were transferred from Banjul Police Headquarters to the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

Fatty’s appeal follows the arrest of several activists during a planned protest on Tuesday. Authorities claim the group lacked permits, but Fatty insists the detentions were unjust. In an impassioned address, Fatty urged supporters to “occupy” the Westfield.

“We call on all young people who believe in democracy and the rule of law to come to Westfield—the place they fear. Today, we will fill this space until these youths are released. We are not taking ‘no’ for an answer.”

He continued: “They have to understand that it is either they arrest all of us or let the arrested youths go. This is the bottom line. We are calling on Gambians wherever you are as a young person, close from work and come down to Westfield and let’s fill this place up.”

He linked the arrests to broader anti-corruption efforts, citing unresolved allegations against former Fisheries Minister Dr. Bamba Banja: “Dr. Banja sold the entire Gambia for D50,000 [£600]. They burned down the entire evidence at the Ministry of Fisheries, [yet] he is home enjoying. So, [when] young people stand against corruption, this is how [they’re] treated. If [there’s] nothing wrong, let the [government disclose] what they have demanded.”

- Advertisement -

The Gambia has seen rising youth-led protests over corruption and governance since the 2017 ousting of authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh. While President Adama Barrow’s government pledges reform, activists accuse officials of shielding allies from accountability.