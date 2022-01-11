Gambian Community in Cameroon Welcome Their Compatriots to Douala

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian community living in Douala, Cameroon has on Monday 10th January 2022 welcomed their compatriots to the host country of the African Cup of Nations.

Douala is the largest city in Cameroon and the country’s economic capital. Home to Central Africa’s largest port and its major international airport, Douala International Airport (DLA), it is also considered the commercial and economic capital of not only Cameroon but the entire CEMAC region comprising Gabon, Congo, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic and Cameroon.

Speaking to The Fatu Network the Gambian people noted that Cameroon is an amazing country where business is very viable. They used the opportunity to strongly advise their countrymen to avoid the risk zones in Cameroon. These zones predominantly in Limbe, south of the country where the delegation will be staying are always prone to terrorist attacks.

Sisawo Jammeh is Head of the Gambian Community living in Douala, he said they are living peacefully in Cameroon noting that there is peace in the country.

‘Cameroon is a place where farming is very productive, and we Gambians are very excited to welcome the Gambian Delegation in Douala.

“We are very happy to see our people coming here, since morning we have been at the airport waiting for Gambians to arrive,” he said.

Adding that “we want you to stay where you are asked to stay. Please don’t go out roaming because that area is not safe. I am very happy to be part of the Gambian people to witness this historic moment. We live happily here and we are ready to give all we could to our people,”. Sisawo Jammeh said.

Jammeh who has been in the subregion for nearly three decades predicted that The Gambia will win the giant trophy and take it home.

Fatoumata Drammeh and Aja Fatoumata Drammeh are both Gambians residing in Douala they said their living conditions are generally good as the Subregion has been peaceful. Both expressed delight at Gambia’s median AFCON participation.

They told The Fatu Network that they will keep supporting the Gallant Scorpions in all their matches while praying for them (Scorpions) to win the giant trophy and take it home.

“The Scorpions will set a brilliant record in the AFCON,” Aja Fatoumata Drammeh said.

As the delegation landed in Douala International Airport, Gambians residing in Douala, converged at the Airport premises dancing and singing showing their excitement as they welcomed the delegation

Masalieu Sowe is also a Gambian living in Cameroon he urged Gambians to remain disciplined so they can continue raising the country’s reputation to a higher level.

“I can’t tell how happy I am to see Gambians in Douala today,” she said. “Today I feel like am in The Gambia.” Sowe also prayed for the scorpions to win the trophy and take it home.