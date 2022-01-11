Gambian Community in Cameroon Welcome Their Compatriots to Douala

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Gambian community living in Douala, Cameroon has on Monday 10th January 2022 welcomed their compatriots to the host country of the African Cup of Nations.

- Advertisement -

Douala is the largest city in Cameroon and the country’s economic capital. Home to Central Africa’s largest port and its major international airport, Douala International Airport (DLA), it is also considered the commercial and economic capital of not only Cameroon but the entire CEMAC region comprising Gabon, Congo, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Central African Republic and Cameroon.

Speaking to The Fatu Network the Gambian people noted that Cameroon is an amazing country where business is very viable. They used the opportunity to strongly advise their countrymen to avoid the risk zones in Cameroon. These zones predominantly in Limbe, south of the country where the delegation will be staying are always prone to terrorist attacks.

Sisawo Jammeh is Head of the Gambian Community living in Douala, he said they are living peacefully in Cameroon noting that there is peace in the country.

‘Cameroon is a place where farming is very productive, and we Gambians are very excited to welcome the Gambian Delegation in Douala.

- Advertisement -

“We are very happy to see our people coming here, since morning we have been at the airport waiting for Gambians to arrive,” he said.

Adding that “we want you to stay where you are asked to stay. Please don’t go out roaming because that area is not safe. I am very happy to be part of the Gambian people to witness this historic moment. We live happily here and we are ready to give all we could to our people,”. Sisawo Jammeh said.

Jammeh who has been in the subregion for nearly three decades predicted that The Gambia will win the giant trophy and take it home.

Fatoumata Drammeh and Aja Fatoumata Drammeh are both Gambians residing in Douala they said their living conditions are generally good as the Subregion has been peaceful. Both expressed delight at Gambia’s median AFCON participation.

- Advertisement -

They told The Fatu Network that they will keep supporting the Gallant Scorpions in all their matches while praying for them (Scorpions) to win the giant trophy and take it home.
“The Scorpions will set a brilliant record in the AFCON,” Aja Fatoumata Drammeh said.

As the delegation landed in Douala International Airport, Gambians residing in Douala, converged at the Airport premises dancing and singing showing their excitement as they welcomed the delegation

Masalieu Sowe is also a Gambian living in Cameroon he urged Gambians to remain disciplined so they can continue raising the country’s reputation to a higher level.

“I can’t tell how happy I am to see Gambians in Douala today,” she said. “Today I feel like am in The Gambia.” Sowe also prayed for the scorpions to win the trophy and take it home.

Previous articleMexican President Tests Positive For Covid-19 For The Second Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions