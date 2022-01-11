Gambian Politician Mai Ahmed Fatty Welcomes ECOWAS Sanctions Against Malian Junta

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo Brito

Former Interior Minister and leader of the Gambia Moral Congress Party Mai Ahmed Fatty has welcomed the range of diplomatic and economic sanctions imposed against the Malian Junta by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS).

While he says he agrees with the sub-regional body’s decision to impose sanctions on the West African country, Mai believes the implications on the lives and livelihoods of average Malians could be greatly impacted, substantially increasing an already debilitating economic and security hardship.

Taking into consideration the impact of the imposed sanctions, the Gambian politician said he would have advocated for targeted sanctions against Malian officials who pose a threat to the actual functioning of the state.

“I would have advocated for targeted sanctions against key Malian officials and institutions that may cripple the actual functioning of the State, without directly impacting the private sector and the international movement of ordinary Malians. Targeted sanctions, if properly implemented, shall weaken the regime while strengthening democratic political operatives, with less adverse economic impact on ordinary Malians,” he said

After the embargo by ECOWAS, the Malian Junta reacted by recalling its Ambassadors in Africa and closing its borders with neighbouring ECOWAS countries. A move Mai Fatty believes shows the true character of the Junta Leader Colonel Assimi Goita and his statesmanship.

“The immediate impetuous reaction of Col. Goita by closing Mali’s land borders is amateurish. It shows he is not the statesman to lift Mali out of the current quagmire. It is important to note that the political transition timetable offered by the military is opposed by the majority of Malian citizens themselves.”

The Economic Community of West Africa States on Sunday, January 9, 2022, imposed sanctions against the Malian Junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita on the grounds that the Junta had failed to honour its promise to hold Presidential and Legislative elections in February to transfer power to civilians.