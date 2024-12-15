Sunday, December 15, 2024

Gambia-Senegal Trade Forum: VP Jallow and PM Sonko to Lead December 19-20 Event

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

The Gambia-Senegal Economic, Trade, Investment Forum and Cultural Gala Dinner, themed “Harmonization of Friendlier Business Environment,” will take place on December 19-20, 2024, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

Jointly organized by GIEPA, the Gambian High Commission in Senegal, and APIX S.A., the event will be graced by Senegalese Prime Minister H.E. Ousmane Sonko and over 10 Senegalese cabinet ministers, as well as The Gambia’s Vice President H.E. Muhammed B.S. Jallow and members of his cabinet.

The forum aims to strengthen bilateral ties, promote trade and investment, enhance the ECOWAS free movement protocol, and foster knowledge sharing between the two nations. Key highlights include panel discussions, high-level meetings, and a cultural gala dinner with an awards night.

