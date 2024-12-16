“I like Jammeh, Except for the Killings.” The Moral Crime of Romanticizing Jammeh’s Terror

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe ST Touray

Imagine sitting in your Paris apartment, thousands of miles from home, where you were living while studying, when your sister’s call shatters your world. Her voice, broken by uncontrollable sobs, delivers the words that will forever divide your life into before and after: “They have killed dad.” For Baba Hydara, this wasn’t just a nightmare – it was December 16, 2004, the day he learned his father, Deyda Hydara, a fearless critic of Yahya Jammeh’s regime and co-founder of The Point newspaper, would never write another word. Hours passed as the young man tried to process the unthinkable. His father, a journalist who championed press freedom and refused to be silenced, had been murdered. (According to TRRC testimony in 2019, former member of the “Junglers” hit squad, Lieutenant Malick Jatta, testified that former President Yahya Jammeh had ordered Deyda Hydara’s assassination in December 2004.)

Now, consider this: must one experience the loss of a loved one, suffer extrajudicial killings, torture, or corruption, to understand the full extent of Yahya Jammeh’s crimes? Is it necessary to experience his atrocities firsthand to empathize with the victims of his rule or to understand why longing for his return only deepens the wounds of a nation struggling to rebuild itself? For some, nostalgia for Jammeh’s rule may reflect dissatisfaction with the present rather than an honest appraisal of the past. For others, could nostalgia hint at a deeper and more troubling connection – do they see aspects of themselves in Jammeh? Moreover, is the longing for his era rooted in a desire for stability, or does it stem from an unwillingness to confront the harsh truths of his regime?

Dissatisfaction with our current government – marked by economic challenges and allegations of corruption throughout the system – undoubtedly and in part fuels this sentiment. President Barrow’s leadership is perceived by some as lenient towards the corruption of his loyalists, creating a contrast with Jammeh, who, despite documented evidence of his own corruption, was known to publicly punish misconduct from others, including officials from within his own inner circle. Many view Jammeh’s era as one where “just one person” was corrupt, as opposed to the widespread malpractice they see today.

But should dissatisfaction with the present lead us to wish for a return to a Jammeh-like era? Instead of revisiting a painful past, shouldn’t we aspire to something better? Given the documented harm he inflicted on countless Gambians, wishing for his return feels like a betrayal of the victims of his rule. Our frustrations should push us toward demanding progress, whether from current leaders or emerging ones who can guide The Gambia toward a brighter future.

Jammeh ruled for 22 years (1994-2016), a period marked by fear, oppression, and atrocities that must never be forgotten. While some reflect nostalgically on his era, it is crucial to confront the harsh realities of his rule through documented accounts and testimonies. Many argue, “I like Jammeh, except for the killings,” attempting to separate his reign’s positive elements from the brutal atrocities. However, this mindset overlooks the profound suffering experienced by countless Gambians under his leadership. As the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) revealed, Jammeh’s crimes were not isolated; they were systemic, impacting not only the victims directly harmed but also the fabric of the nation itself. Acknowledging the past, no matter how uncomfortable, is essential for healing and moving forward as a country.

Jammeh’s regime was defined by human rights abuses. Extrajudicial killings targeted political opponents, activists, and journalists. According to Human Rights Watch’s 2006 report, nine prisoners were executed without fair trials in 2005, reflecting the impunity of his administration. Similarly, Solo Sandeng, an opposition leader, was arrested after leading a peaceful protest in 2016. According to TRRC testimony, he was tortured to death in custody, with witnesses implicating Jammeh’s direct orders.

Torture, unlawful detentions, and enforced disappearances were common tools of his governance. According to local and Amnesty International reports, journalist Chief Ebrima Manneh disappeared in 2006 after being arrested and was never seen again. During TRRC hearings between 2019 and 2021, survivors of detention centers like the notorious NIA headquarters provided detailed testimony of systematic abuse.

Corruption was extensively documented under Jammeh’s rule. The 2019 Janneh Commission report revealed that Jammeh misappropriated over $1 billion during his presidency, using these funds to finance his lifestyle while ordinary Gambians suffered economic hardship. Despite all the evidence showing he stole from the country’s coffers, Jammeh maintained a public image of zero tolerance for misconduct within his ranks, which some nostalgically interpret as discipline.

During Yahya Jammeh’s tenure, freedom of expression was severely restricted. According to Reporters Without Borders’ annual reports, The Gambia consistently ranked among the most dangerous places for journalists, with media outlets often shut down and journalists subjected to arrest, torture, or even death. These actions were widely documented by multiple international press freedom organizations. In 2016, under Jammeh, The Gambia ranked 143rd in the World Press Freedom Index, reflecting the dire situation for the press. However, after his departure, the country saw a notable rise in rankings, reaching 50th in 2022, a reflection of significant improvements in the protection of journalists and media freedoms.

One of the most documented episodes of Jammeh’s rule was his witch-hunt campaign. Between 2009 and 2011, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International reports, hundreds of Gambians were accused of witchcraft, detained, and tortured. Victims were forced to drink hallucinogenic concoctions, leading to severe illness and, in some cases, death. These events were extensively documented by human rights organizations and later corroborated by TRRC testimony.

Multiple allegations of predatory behavior toward women emerged during and after Jammeh’s rule. Former beauty queen Fatou “Toufah” Jallow, in a 2019 BBC interview and subsequent TRRC testimony, detailed allegations of rape and sexual assault. Her testimony contributed to mounting evidence presented before the TRRC regarding allegations of systematic sexual violence under his regime.

According to the 2020 report by the Gambia Center for Victims of Human Rights Violations, land confiscation was another documented feature of his government, with cases of lands being seized without due process to benefit Jammeh’s allies or for his personal use, leaving families displaced and powerless.

Political dissent faced severe repercussions, according to multiple human rights organizations’ reports. Opposition leader Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party (UDP) faced documented cases of arrest and harassment. International media outlets, including The Guardian and Reuters, regularly reported on these repressive tactics throughout Jammeh’s rule.

Electoral integrity was consistently questioned. African Union and Commonwealth observer missions regularly reported concerns about electoral irregularities, documenting instances of opposition member arrests and voter intimidation during multiple election cycles.

These incidents, documented by reputable organizations and corroborated by individuals who testified before the TRRC, form a clear pattern of governance that prioritized power over people. Nostalgia for Jammeh’s rule ignores the extensively documented evidence of harm inflicted on thousands of Gambians and the nation as a whole.

Such nostalgia thus and once again raises the broad and important question: is it driven by ignorance of his crimes, or are we willing to overlook justice and human dignity for a false sense of order? History holds the answers, and it is our responsibility to remember. Dissatisfaction with the present does not justify longing for the past. Instead, we must channel our frustrations into demanding better governance and greater accountability from those in power.