Government Sets D13.5B As Revenue Target For Gambia Revenue Authority in 2022

- Advertisement -

The Gambian Government has set a target of D13.5 billion as revenue to be collected by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in 2022, the Commissioner General’s Office has told pressmen. The new target is slightly higher than last years D12. 8 billion.

- Advertisement -

According to Yankuba Darboe, the institution’s Commissioner-General as of 30th December 2021, 95% of the 2021 revenue target had been met.

Speaking about reforms Darboe revealed that in the new year the Authority will seek to implement two major reforms which will be the transition from ASYCUDA ++ to ASYCUDA World and the transition from Gam tax net to ITAS tax net.

The Automated System for Customs Data otherwise known as ASYCUDA is a computerised system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva to administer a country’s customs.

ASYCUDA covers most foreign trade procedures and is used by over 90 countries worldwide. It takes into account the international codes and standards developed by ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation), WCO (World Customs Organization), and the United Nations.

- Advertisement -

It can be configured to suit the national characteristics of individual Customs regimes, National Tariff & legislation and provides Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between traders and Customs using prevailing standards.

Lucy Fye Jagne is the board chairperson of the GRA, she expressed her appreciation of the Authorities performance over the years, describing it as outstanding.

She used the opportunity to commend the management of GRA and staff for their excellent commitment and hard work in making sure GRA collects the much-needed tax for the government.