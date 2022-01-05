Government Sets D13.5B As Revenue Target For Gambia Revenue Authority in 2022

0
Yankuba Darboe Commissioner General Gambia Revenue Authority
- Advertisement -

 

The Gambian Government has set a target of D13.5 billion as revenue to be collected by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) in 2022, the Commissioner General’s Office has told pressmen. The new target is slightly higher than last years D12. 8 billion.

- Advertisement -

According to Yankuba Darboe, the institution’s Commissioner-General as of 30th December 2021, 95% of the 2021 revenue target had been met.

Speaking about reforms Darboe revealed that in the new year the Authority will seek to implement two major reforms which will be the transition from ASYCUDA ++ to ASYCUDA World and the transition from Gam tax net to ITAS tax net.

The Automated System for Customs Data otherwise known as ASYCUDA is a computerised system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva to administer a country’s customs.

ASYCUDA covers most foreign trade procedures and is used by over 90 countries worldwide. It takes into account the international codes and standards developed by ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation), WCO (World Customs Organization), and the United Nations.

- Advertisement -

It can be configured to suit the national characteristics of individual Customs regimes, National Tariff & legislation and provides Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) between traders and Customs using prevailing standards.

Lucy Fye Jagne is the board chairperson of the GRA, she expressed her appreciation of the Authorities performance over the years, describing it as outstanding.

She used the opportunity to commend the management of GRA and staff for their excellent commitment and hard work in making sure GRA collects the much-needed tax for the government.

Previous articleRio de Janeiro Cancels Carnival Street Parade Over Omicron

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions