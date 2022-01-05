Essa Faal Calls for National Unity and Reconciliation

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

Former independent presidential aspirant Essa Mbye Faal has called on Gambians to embrace national unity and reconciliation.

According to Faal irrespective of our political differences, people must be united with the goals of strengthening the unity and cohesion of the entire Gambian people and improving their living conditions and economic well-being.

He made this call through a new year’s message to fellow Gambians.

“With greater unity and patriotism, less corruption and more rule of law and good governance and a healthy dose of meritocracy, we would be able to achieve the development goals of our people.”

Faal noted that the country has just concluded what he described as ‘a very peaceful and orderly presidential election’ which significantly strengthened the Gambia’s democracy and reinforced the value of respect for and resort to the law as the arbiter of societal disputes.

The former Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission chairman congratulated all the candidates and by extension the entire people of The Gambia for their tolerance, patience, maturity and indulgence in ensuring that the process was enviable and admirable in many respects.

He however cautioned that ‘all is not well,’ pointing out that tribalism reared its ugly head during and after the electioneering period. This he added if not tamed, shackled and buried could upset the peace and democracy dividends the country currently enjoys.

He drew the attention of the Adama Barrow led administration to critical issues including the rise in prices of basic commodities, massive youth unemployment, lack of opportunities for the youth, women and other vulnerable groups as well as poor infrastructure and non-existent healthcare system which must be addressed.

“While this litany of imperatives may appear daunting, they are not insurmountable. We have unyielding faith in the ability of Gambians to achieve durable solutions to difficult problems even against the odds. The responsibility belongs to all of us (whether we are in government or not), to work arduously for the alleviation of the plight of our people.”

He urged the government of President Adama Barrow to honour its promise to the people and deliver on their wishes and aspirations.