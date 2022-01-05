Liverpool Assistant Manager Lijnders Isolating After Positive COVID Test

0
Liverpool’s assistant manager, Pepijn Lijnders, is the latest member of Jürgen Klopp’s staff to test positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

Lijnders, who has been in interim charge of the first team while Klopp isolates after a positive test, received the result late on Tuesday night.

The positive test result was received after Liverpool had requested the postponement of their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Arsenal on Thursday on the grounds of player availability and an escalating COVID outbreak.

The EFL has yet to decide whether to grant Liverpool’s request for a postponement. The club has cancelled its scheduled pre-match press conference on Wednesday, which was due to be taken by Lijnders.

Source: The Guradian

