THE GAMBIA ARMED FORCES CONCLUDES JOINT PATROL WITH SENEGALESE COUNTERPARTS

Pursuant to the agreement on Defense and Security Cooperation signed on March 4, 2017, in Dakar between The Gambia and Senegal, the Armed Forces of both countries established a Joint Military Committee (JMC) in early 2024. This committee, comprising senior officers and commanders, aimed to harmonize efforts in ensuring the safety and security of citizens along the shared borders.

In line with the agreements reached during various JMC meetings, troops from the Gambia Armed Forces’ 1 and 4 Infantry Battalions (Yundum and Kanilia Barracks, respectively) joined their Senegalese counterparts from Zone 5 in the Ziguinchor region for the second Joint Patrol. These confidence-building and reassurance patrols were conducted along the southern border between The Gambia and Senegal on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, covering border villages such as Darsilami and Brikama North in the West Coast Region of The Gambia.

The primary objective of these Joint Patrols is to foster closer cooperation and collaboration between the two countries. According to the commanders on both sides, the ultimate goals are to strengthen peace and security, combat cross-border crimes like armed banditry, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, and address other transnational crimes. Additionally, the patrols aim to promote economic and political development in border communities and to build trust between local populations and the security forces of both nations.

Two simultaneous patrols were conducted. The first team covered the route from Kampassa to Kalagi in the Foni border region adjoining Casamance. The second team focused on the route from Darsilami to Sohm on the Gambian side, covering communities in Casamance. During these patrols, both armed forces engaged positively with key community leaders and members, gaining valuable insights into their needs, concerns, and the security dynamics along the shared borders.

The Joint Patrol exercise concluded with a VIP Day at Darsilami, Brikama North, attended by dignitaries from both countries. Present were the Governor of Ziguinchor, Mr. Morr Talla Tine; the representative of the Governor of West Coast Region, Mr. Hamadi Sowe; the Prefect and Sub-Prefect from Ziguinchor; the Zone Commander of the Senegalese National Gendarmerie, Ziguinchor region; Colonel Yahya Jobe; Commanding Officer of 1 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Basirou Sarr; and Commanding Officer of 4 Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Darboe. Representatives from sister security services, the Commanding Officer of Jululung Military Barracks, chiefs, village heads from both countries, and media outlets from Senegal and The Gambia also attended.

Gambia Armed Forces (GAF)