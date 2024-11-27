“They Are from Kiang”: Health Minister Dr. Samateh Responds to “Attack” in New York

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambia’s Health Minister, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, has responded to what many have described as an attack by Gambian protesters in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. Dr. Samateh, who was reportedly harassed by the protesters, condemned them as “Kiang people” who have betrayed him. He made these remarks during a joint meeting in Sankandi village, where he shared his shock and disappointment over the incident.

- Advertisement -

“I felt very embarrassed and disappointed by the actions of my own people directed against me in New York. I was insulted and humiliated by individuals from my community. This was not a protest; it was an attack,” he recounted. Dr. Samateh further disclosed that he recognized most of the protesters, noting that many had been supported by his father during their schooling. “These are individuals for whom my family has done everything. Some of them were funded by my father,” he stated.

In response to the incident, Dr. Samateh urged those he referred to as “Kiankas” to change their behavior, emphasizing that the conduct of the protesters was malicious and inappropriate. “This was malicious conduct from the protesters in front of the world. They could have acted better. I am not afraid of them, but I have chosen to ignore them. I also have family members and children who could easily retaliate, but we choose to remain humble due to the upbringing we received and the lessons from our leader, President Barrow,” he explained.

The health minister also shared that the incident left him feeling devastated. “Everyone in my family, friends, and loved ones were all affected, but I always encourage them not to respond to anyone,” he said. Dr. Samateh expressed his gratitude to the government and to everyone who supported him during the alleged attack in New York, reassuring his supporters that he would continue to serve with unwavering loyalty.

“I can assure you (people of Kiang) that what you have in this government has not been available since independence. And to those of you urging me to resign, you should understand that even if I step down, I will continue to support President Barrow. I will be even more active in backing Barrow, even if he dismisses me today,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Samateh also emphasized the importance of resolving disagreements peacefully without resorting to violence.