Agriculture Minister Calls for Peaceful Coexistence Amid Ongoing Farmers-Herders Conflict

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

As persistent conflict between farmers and herders continues to spread, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Demba Sabally, has advocated for unity between farmers and cattle herders. Dr. Sabally made these remarks at a meeting in Niamina Dankunku, a vibrant community known for both farming and herding, where he emphasized the importance of peace between these groups to ensure they coexist peacefully.

- Advertisement -

“I am calling on farmers and herders to embrace unity and live peacefully. Herders should avoid the farmers, and farmers, too, should not farm where herders are,” he said. He added that if all the grazing areas are occupied by farmers, it will make life difficult for herders.

Dr. Sabally reiterated his ministry’s commitment to addressing these ongoing challenges by providing grazing areas and drinking water for herders. He noted that his ministry is working tirelessly to ensure peace between farmers and herders. Minister Sabally also outlined the various projects under his ministry that are designed to help both farmers and herders, such as the provision of grazing lands and water for animals.

He described the important role farmers and herders play in the socioeconomic development of the country and stressed that a lack of unity between them could escalate into violence if not addressed effectively.