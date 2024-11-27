Miss Gambia 2024 Media Launch: Celebrating Beauty, Culture, and Substance

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC) office played host to the official media launch of Miss Gambia 2024. The event, organised by the Miss Gambia Committee, outlined plans to reintroduce the national beauty pageant with a focus on empowering women, celebrating Gambian culture, and prioritising intelligence and substance over mere physical beauty.

Annette Camara, the Branding and Communication Officer for Miss Gambia 2024, welcomed attendees, including media representatives, members of the NCAC, and regional coordinators for the event. She provided an overview of the competition, which is scheduled for December 21, 2024. “This year, the regional competitions will identify two contestants from each of the seven regions, resulting in 14 finalists vying for the national crown,” Camara said. She emphasized that the pageant would focus on fostering competence, eloquence, and intelligence among contestants.

The Production Manager, Abou Jabbie, shared updates on the ongoing preparations. He revealed that auditions across all regions had successfully identified queens who would represent their areas. “Camp will begin on December 6, 2024, where all 14 contestants will live together, collaborate, and prepare for the competition,” Jabbie explained. He also highlighted key elements of the event, such as the Head-to-Head Challenge, an intellectual debate where contestants will discuss social issues affecting The Gambia and present their project ideas aimed at addressing these challenges.

President of Miss Gambia, Ida Bidwell, expressed her joy and passion for reviving the national pageant. “This is a dream come true,” Bidwell said. She recounted her journey in the pageant industry, starting from organizing school-level competitions to becoming a coordinator for international events. “Miss Gambia 2024 will be different. It’s about creating a platform where young women can showcase their talent, intelligence, and vision while representing The Gambia on the global stage,” she concluded.

The event promised to reestablish Miss Gambia as a prestigious platform, empowering young Gambian women and positioning the country in the international beauty pageant arena.