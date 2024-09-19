Fostering Cordial Relationship: Ghanaian Troops Hold Sports Day with Gambian Securities in NBR

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Ghanaian soldiers, part of the ECOWAS mission in The Gambia and stationed in Barra, held a sports day event with their Gambian security counterparts on Wednesday.

The objective was to foster camaraderie between the foreign troops and the various Gambian security agencies in the North Bank Region.

The event saw the attendance of high-ranking individuals from ECOMIG, GAF, the Police, GID, the Fire Service, and other senior security officials, including the Deputy Governor of NBR.

The day, which was described as the first of its kind, began with a football competition between six teams namely, ECOMIG, GAF, Immigration, Police, Fire Service, and Ports at the Essau sandy football field.

GAF and Ports opened the football competition and defeated Ports 2-0, while Fire Service also humiliated ECOMIG 3-0, and Immigration also beat Police 1-0.

GAF and Fire Service locked horns in the semifinals while Immigration secured direct entry into the final.

After GAF defeated the Fire Service, they faced Immigration in a highly competitive final.

The game ended in a one-all draw for GAF and Immigration and they proceeded to a penalty shootout where GAF got the better side of Immigration and crowned winners of the football competition.

From football in the scorching sun in Barra, attention was shifted to other sporting activities such as Marathons, Push, Volleyball, and Table Tennis.

ECOMIG won the Marathon, Push, and Table Tennis competitions while Ports secured victory in the Volleyball.

The Sports Day provided an opportunity for the security agencies to engage in a fun sporting activity making the day a remarkable success.

It also serves as an avenue for interaction, sharing experiences, and ideas, building connections, and exchange of pleasantries.

It also presents an opportunity for fostering brotherhood among the participants.