The National Assembly Ratified the Agreement for Hosting the WAFU Zone A Headquarters in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Zackline Colley

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously ratified the agreement between the Government of The Gambia and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone A.

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie, presented the motion at the National Assembly with no objections from Parliament.

With the National Assembly ratifying the motion, the agreement will be introduced to CAF and FIFA, paving the way for WAFU Zone A to be officially registered as a sub-regional, internationally affiliated institution with its headquarters in The Gambia.

The accord marks a significant step in the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) efforts to enhance football governance across the continent. CAF had previously divided Africa into football zones for better management, with West Africa being split into two: Zone A and Zone B. The Gambia, alongside Cabo Verde, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, formed WAFU Zone A.

Originally, the zone’s headquarters were designed to be based in The Gambia. However, in January 2021, operations were fully moved to Dakar, Senegal, warranting efforts by the Gambia Football Federation, with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to engage in sustained efforts to bring the headquarters back to The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

In July 2023, during a WAFU Executive Committee meeting held in The Gambia under the chairpersonship of the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) President, Mr. Lamin Kaba Bajo, it was decided that the headquarters would be relocated back to Banjul.

The formal establishment of the WAFU Zone A Headquarters in The Gambia is expected to bring numerous benefits to the country, including placing The Gambia as the center of football governance for West Africa Zone A and attracting regional meetings, training sessions, and tournament draws. This influx of visitors is expected to boost the local economy, mainly in the tourism and business sectors.