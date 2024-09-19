Foreign Minister Tangara Acknowledges Struggles in Addressing Gambian Migration Deaths

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

During Wednesday’s parliamentary question-and-answer session, Foreign Minister Dr. Mamodou Tangara acknowledged the harsh realities faced by many Gambians in accounting for those who have perished during irregular migration attempts. This statement comes amid rising concerns over the safety and welfare of migrants, as thousands continue to risk their lives in search of better opportunities abroad.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Gambian government is facing significant hurdles in documenting and understanding the true scale of lives lost in these treacherous journeys, given the clandestine nature of such movements and the involvement of transit routes often managed by informal networks.

“The ministry, in collaboration with relevant international organizations such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and other partners, is committed to monitoring this migratory flow, documenting cases, and tracing missing persons where possible. However, due to the high risk and illegal nature of irregular migration, compiling an exact list of individuals who have embarked on this journey is challenging,” Tangara outlined.

Dr. Tangara noted that most of these irregular migrants do not register their departures and use routes that bypass immigration posts, thus making tracking difficult. He highlighted that despite these challenges, his ministry is working diligently to gather as much relevant data as possible to respond to parliament’s request for confirmed deaths, citing that the government is partnering with international organizations and foreign missions to identify Gambians who tragically lost their lives en route to Europe.

“We continue to coordinate efforts to trace missing persons and help families where possible. Considering the complexity of this request, we kindly ask for your understanding that the ministry requires additional time to consolidate the necessary data from our partners and foreign missions,” the Foreign Minister appealed.

Migration from The Gambia has escalated in recent years, driven by a myriad of factors including economic instability, high youth unemployment, and the quest for better living conditions. Many Gambians embark on perilous journeys, often relying on smugglers and facing significant risks, including exploitation and death at sea.

The Foreign Minister pointed out that while the government is committed to addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration, they are implementing security measures to deter people from embarking on these routes. He, however, noted that these migration issues often come to light when migrants face difficulties, resulting in their approach to the government, particularly in situations where they are stranded. He stressed that the government does not have the budget to support such cases.

“Unfortunately, we have been engaging our partners to work together in addressing this issue because we are the biggest victims, as it’s our young, valid, and ambitious people who are leaving. These are not criminals; they are just going because they think the pastures are greener on the other side, which sometimes is not the reality.”

As discussions around migration continue to evolve on both national and international platforms, the acknowledgment of these challenges by The Gambia’s Foreign Minister is a crucial step toward fostering dialogue on finding solutions, as well as a call for better data and reporting.