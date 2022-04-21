Fortune FC Enriches Squad: Lefoe & Bura Back With The Champions

0
Lamin Saidykhan & Ebrima Camara
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In their quest to reshape and revive their season, the champions of the Gambia Football Federation Division One League, Fortune FC have signed two mega former players to bolster their team.

- Advertisement -

The petroleum boys announced the coming back of the current league’s player of the season, Lamin ‘Lefoe’ Saidykhan and the club’s top scorer last season, Ebrima ‘Bura’ Camara.

Both players played a huge role and soldered the team to its first domestic league title last season with stunning performances and scoring important goals for the side.

Lamin Saidykhan was voted as the league’s player of the season last season after his phenomenal display in the hearts of the Fortune Midfield. The former Gambia National U20 midfielder caught the attention of Scouts outside.  He had a brief stint in Europe on trial before the petroleum boys will demand his services to salvage them in the league.

Another crucial addition to the league champion is Ebrima Camara alias Bura.  The dazzling, agile and workaholic attacker led the team’s attack last season. He won the team’s leading scorer and was shortlisted for the League’s player of the season end of last season. Like Lefoe,  Bura went to Oman to play professional football after the campaign last season.

- Advertisement -

He is back with the team for the second round and he’s expected to lead the team tonight against Gamtel FC.

Speaking to The Fatu Network on his coming, Lamin Saidykhan expresses delight in coming to reunite with the team.

He pointed out that despite the not-encouraging first-round performance the team has in the league, he is positive that the team will revive its fortune in the league and fight for the league title again.

“Last year we break a lot of records in the league, so a team like Fortune with the coach and the players I saw in the squad, we can run for the title challenge”, the midfielder told TFN.

- Advertisement -

Fortune Football Club currently dangles at 11th position in the league.

They will face Gamtel FC tonight to begin the second round of the league.

Previous articleNational Assembly To Begin Proceedings: NPP & UDP Select Leaders

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions