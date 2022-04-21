Fortune FC Enriches Squad: Lefoe & Bura Back With The Champions

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In their quest to reshape and revive their season, the champions of the Gambia Football Federation Division One League, Fortune FC have signed two mega former players to bolster their team.

- Advertisement -

The petroleum boys announced the coming back of the current league’s player of the season, Lamin ‘Lefoe’ Saidykhan and the club’s top scorer last season, Ebrima ‘Bura’ Camara.

Both players played a huge role and soldered the team to its first domestic league title last season with stunning performances and scoring important goals for the side.

Lamin Saidykhan was voted as the league’s player of the season last season after his phenomenal display in the hearts of the Fortune Midfield. The former Gambia National U20 midfielder caught the attention of Scouts outside. He had a brief stint in Europe on trial before the petroleum boys will demand his services to salvage them in the league.

Another crucial addition to the league champion is Ebrima Camara alias Bura. The dazzling, agile and workaholic attacker led the team’s attack last season. He won the team’s leading scorer and was shortlisted for the League’s player of the season end of last season. Like Lefoe, Bura went to Oman to play professional football after the campaign last season.

- Advertisement -

He is back with the team for the second round and he’s expected to lead the team tonight against Gamtel FC.

Speaking to The Fatu Network on his coming, Lamin Saidykhan expresses delight in coming to reunite with the team.

He pointed out that despite the not-encouraging first-round performance the team has in the league, he is positive that the team will revive its fortune in the league and fight for the league title again.

“Last year we break a lot of records in the league, so a team like Fortune with the coach and the players I saw in the squad, we can run for the title challenge”, the midfielder told TFN.

- Advertisement -

Fortune Football Club currently dangles at 11th position in the league.

They will face Gamtel FC tonight to begin the second round of the league.