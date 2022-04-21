National Assembly To Begin Proceedings: NPP & UDP Select Leaders

National Assembly of The Gambia
The office of the Clerk of Parliament of Gambia’s lawmaking body has confirmed the completion of the majority and minority leadership selection process of the newly inaugurated National Assembly of the Republic of The Gambia.

The National Peoples Party (NPP) has the majority with 18 seats, while the United Democratic Party (UDP) has the minority with 15 seats. The remaining seats are occupied by other parties and independent members of parliament. Gambia Parliament has 53 elected seats and 5 nominated seats. Five members are nominated by the President.

Majority Leadership

The Clerk’s office has confirmed that the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP) has constituted Majority leadership in the following National Assembly Members:
1. Hon. Billay G. Tunkara, Member for Kantora as the Majority Leader,
2. Hon. Abdoulie Ceesay, Member for Old Yundum as the Deputy Majority Leader, and
3. Hon. Omar Darboe, Member for Upper Niumi as the Chief Whip.
The Majority Leader is the leader of the party with the largest number of seats in the National Assembly.

Minority Leadership:

United Democratic Party (UDP) has selected the following National Assembly members to constitute its minority leadership:
1. Hon. Alhagie S. Darboe, Member for Brikama North as the Minority Leader,
2. Hon. Madi M.K. Ceesay, Member for Serekunda West as the Deputy Minority Leader, and
3. Hon. Sulayman Saho, Member for Central Badibou as the Chief Whip.

According to the Office of the Clerk, the official results received from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) indicates that NPP has the highest number of seats.

The inauguration of the Sixth Legislature on Thursday featured the swearing-in of Members of Parliament who were elected on the 9th of April 2022.

Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta was elected as Speaker and Honourable Seedy SK Njie as Deputy Speaker. The two are among the five members nominated by the President of the Republic.

Sitting of the Second Ordinary Session of the 2022 Legislative Year has been adjourned until Monday, the 25th of April 2022.

