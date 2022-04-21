Gambia Drug Agency Arrests 19-Year-Old Girl With Three Bundles Of Cannabis

- Advertisement -

Personnel of Gambia’s Drug Law Enforcement Agency (DLEAG) stationed at Mandinaba have arrested a 19-year-old girl with three big bundles of suspected cannabis wrapped with cement papers.

According to the agency, the 19-year-old female student was traveling to Brikama from Foni alongside her younger sister.

The suspect is said to be a resident of Sibanor and was onboard a commercial vehicle with the number (Gele-Gele WCR 7976 A) which was heading to Brikama, but was arrested at Mandinaba checkpoint with three (3) big bundles of suspected cannabis sativa.

The said suspected cannabis sativa were each wrapped with cement papers, sellotaped and concealed in a pink colour bag.

The teenager was taken into custody and charged with possession of suspected prohibited drug for the purpose of drug trafficking contrary to section 43(4) (e) of the DCA 2003; while the younger sister accompanying her was handed over to the agency’s Gender, Children and Human Rights Unit for further processing and location of their parents or guardians.

Preliminary findings have revealed that the said suspected prohibited drug was given to her by someone said to be residing in Majejam, the southern Senegalese region of Cassamance. The said person is reported to have ever since switched off his cellphone contacts and is currently at large.

“We take this opportunity to call on parents to ensure that they properly monitor and advise their siblings while they travel. They must ensure that they search and properly scrutinise any luggage or baggage given to them for conveyance. In the same vein, everyone should all partake in educating and sensitising children and youth. children should be made to understand that they can be held criminally liable if they are twelve years of age and above pursuant to section 209 of the Children’s Act 2005,” the agency advised.

DLEAG disclosed that criminals engaging in such activities deceive children and youth folks by telling them that they are children and can therefore not be arrested or prosecuted.

“As a country and people, we must work together and annihilate these criminals and their illicit activities. They are a selfish bunch devoid of moral conscience about the outcome of their illegal activities, conduct and behaviour on people and society”

“What kind of a human being gives a contraband to a young student knowing fully well that there is greater likelihood of her being arrested. Now that she has been busted, he’s gone underground. This should serve as a lesson and learning point for us all.”

The agency called on youths and children to value their future and stay away from drugs, drug related activities and all forms of criminality and criminal related behaviour and conduct.

“They should not be carried away or allow themselves to be tempted by traffickers and dealers. They stand to lose more than the short-term financial gains promise to them. With patience, resilience, dedication and commitment to their studies coupled with a high sense of discipline, they will Allah willing succeed in life,” DLEAG reiterated.