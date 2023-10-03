Fortune FC appoints former Gambian international as sporting director

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Fortune Football Club has appointed Momodou Ceesay, also known as Zico, as their Sporting Director to help find the best football talent in the country.

Zico, a former Gambian international player and striker for FC Zilina, recently retired after playing for Fortune in the 2021 Gambia Football Federation. His role will be to lead the club in recruiting and developing young players to improve the team’s performance.

The president of the club, Mr Assan S. Ndure, whose unwavering commitment to changing the narrative of Gambian football is seen in his investment in the team, said the appointment of Zico as the team’s Sporting Director will feed the team with lots of positive energy because he has been in the game for long and understands the role of the task.

“Momodou is a terrific person with massive experience and understanding of the game. We believe that his appointment today will fetch us loads of positivity in our drive to achieve great things as a football club,” Assan said in the club’s official statement.

Momodou Ceesay is a well-revered erstwhile national hero who has a ravenous craving for success. He played a crucial role in the 2005 Under 17 and 2007 Under 20 national teams of the country.

Ceesay was among the first Gambian players to play in the Champions League when his Zilina side faced Chelsea 2010-11.

Fortune FC is a top tie in The Gambia. The club has recently established itself as one of the best clubs in the league, exporting players for international transfers.

Zico’s appointment is set to help coach Jane Joof in his recruitment. He will also serve as a member of the club’s technical setup in the upcoming league season.