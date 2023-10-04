Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Feyenoord coach heaps praise on ‘incredibly fast’ Yankuba Minteh ahead of Atleti clash

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Arne Slot, the coach of Feyenoord, has praised Yankuba Minteh, a talented teenage player from Gambia, for his incredible speed and unwavering commitment to giving his all on the pitch ahead of their upcoming Champions League match against Atlético Madrid.

Minteh, on loan from the English Premier League team Newcastle United, has had an impressive start to his time with Feyenoord in Holland, having scored three goals and provided an assist in seven games.

Ahead of their crunch tie with Spanish heavyweight Atlético Madrid, coach Arne Slot, assessing the young Gambian attacker, said that the player does not lack confidence and his zeal to give everything on the pitch for the team is huge. He further described Minteh as an exceptionally speedy attacker.

“He certainly doesn’t lack self-confidence. His willingness to give everything is enormous. When we see his statistics, it is really impressive. Minteh ran more sprint meters against Ajax in an hour than many players in the two games. He is incredibly fast. And he wants it so badly.”

Yankuba started Feyenoord’s first game in the group against Celtic as a striker. With his exceptional dribbling skills and pace, he’s expected to play a part in Madrid tonight.

A highly rated youngster with a massive prospect of making it big on the global stage, Yankuba made headlines in The Gambia when he joined Newcastle United from Danish side Odense. The Magpies then loaned him to the Eredisive side, Feyenoord, where he is proving his worth as a hot prospect in European football.

A goal for him tonight will make him the first Gambian to score a goal in Europe’s biggest club competition.

