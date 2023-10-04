Jerma Tourist Taxi Drivers Association calls for sacking of Tourism Minister Hamat MK Bah

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Jerma Tourist Taxi Drivers Association in Senegambia has requested the removal of Minister of Tourism Hamat MK Bah due to a perceived lack of action in promoting development and growth in the tourism industry.

The Gambia’s tourism season is heavily dependent on European visitors seeking warmer climates during the winter months, leading to fluctuations in arrivals and challenges for businesses to maintain a steady income throughout the year.

The Jerma Tourist Taxi Drivers Association urges the President to appoint a creative and innovative individual to lead the sector.

Lamin Njie, a taxi driver, emphasized the need for year-round tourism and called on the Ministry of Tourism to be more creative and innovative in marketing the industry.

“We are tired of every year seeing the minister laying foundation stones for tourist sites without anything happening. I think Hamat MK Bah should be relieved from his portfolio because he does not know our challenges nor even do something to address them,” Njie said.

Mr Njie also expressed disappointment over drivers not receiving any benefits from the 100 million COVID-19 funds allocated to the Ministry of Tourism for distribution.

Meanwhile, Pa Njie, a tourist taxi driver controller, pointed out that tourist sites are in dire need of renovation and upgrades as most of the facilities and structures are outdated or dilapidated.

Mr Njie emphasized that tourists often question the relevance of visiting these places, noting that they have remained the same for over a decade.

“From day one, there is no development and no changes and most of the sites are worn-out, and I feel shy to drive and escort tourists to Kunta Kinteh because there is nothing significant in there. The island is submerging into the river, and nothing is being done to revive the place”.

Njie mentioned that they have no choice but to transport tourists all the way to Fataala Park in southern Senegal due to uninteresting and poorly managed destinations in the country.

The Gambia’s tourism industry mainly revolves around beach tourism and wildlife reserves. Therefore, expanding the range of tourism products and targeting niche markets such as cultural, eco, and adventure tourism can attract a broader audience and increase their length of stay.

However, Abdou Sonko, the Secretary of the Jerma Tourist Taxi Association accused Hon. Hamat NK Bah and his senior management team of embezzling funds allocated for the tourism sector’s development. Sonko believes that Hon Bah’s actions are detrimental to the industry. He criticized the ministry’s “All-inclusive initiative for tourists,” claiming that it is not beneficial for young people trying to make a living, as they are left to scramble for leftovers from hotels.

“We want Hamat to resign because he is not doing enough to empower the youth to work and the all-inclusive which he proclaimed is here to stay will put us off business which will force most of us to embark on the back way,” Sonko said.

The Jerma Tourists Association, consisting of 120 young people, aims to improve the tourism sector and alleviate poverty by creating more job opportunities.