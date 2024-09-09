Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Former Petroleum PS Testifies on $30M Petroleum Scandal

By: Dawda Baldeh

Amie Njie Jobe, the ex-Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, recently testified before the National Assembly Joint Committee of Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) and the Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) regarding the $30 million petroleum products scandal.

During her testimony, the former PS avoided answering committee questions out of concern for potential implications.

Mrs. Njie stated that she acted as a mediator between the ministry’s sectors and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) while also holding positions as an executive, board controller, and administrative head of the ministry.

She emphasized her role as a key advisor to the Minister in policy formulation based on decisive decision-making.

When asked about the ministry’s new policy on petroleum products and stakeholder consultation, Mrs. Njie expressed hesitation, mentioning that broad consultation was often hindered by the urgency of the issue.

She highlighted the need to work swiftly to prevent fuel crises.

Regarding opposition to specific policies, Mrs. Njie mentioned overseeing the ministerial story by involving experts from the Ministry of Justice and colleagues but clarified that she had no direct communication with the audience or involvement in policy formulation consultations.

In response to a question about the Minister conducting consultations without advisors present, she stated that it was not a concern and emphasized the lack of documentation dictating policy formulation procedures.

Addressing the issue of the ullage facility granted to Apogee without informing other OMCs, Mrs. Njie explained that a stakeholder meeting was held with Jah Oil, inviting OMCs and PS Gam-Petroleum for discussion.

She noted that Apogee received 80% of ullage due to tax reasons and lack of business with other OMCs.

Mrs. Njie clarified that the ministry had no interactions with Apogee, Ultimate Beige Logistics, or Creed Energy, as they were not registered.

She confirmed awareness of the fine imposed on Apogee but stated that they were not informed by PURA about Apogee’s refusal to pay.

