Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc, Leaving Widow with Seven Children Struggling to Feed Her Family

By: Alieu Jallow

Awa Jobe, a widow in Sukuta, is facing extreme hardships as she struggles to feed her seven children. The recent heavy rains have devastated her petty trade business, leaving her without any source of income to support her family.

The widow, who sells locally made food known as “Cherry” in the evening, now finds herself helpless as all her merchandise has been destroyed by the heavy downpour. With no savings or other sources of income, she is unable to provide for her children and other dependents.

“The rains poured heavily, flooding the entire house with water. It spoiled my bag of rice, as well as the bags of cous and maize I had for my petty business. It has had a serious impact on my business, which used to feed my family. I used to borrow and repay while reinvesting the little I had, but now nothing has worked for me,” she decried.

According to Awa, since her husband’s demise three years ago, she has been grappling with the burden of feeding her seven children through her small business. However, the destruction of her petty trade has affected not only her livelihood but also her emotional well-being. As the sole breadwinner, she feels immense pressure to take care of her family. The stress and worry about how to sustain her children, especially during these challenging times, have taken a toll on her.

“It has been very challenging for me to put food on the table, cover school expenses, and provide clothing. It’s only the Almighty Allah who comes to my rescue, as He has decreed it upon me, but the challenges are overwhelming. Although I don’t pay rent thanks to the benevolence of my landlord, without him, I would have faced eviction and found it even harder to secure a place to live.”

On a rainy evening following a long rainy day, we met Awa juggling to meet the demands of her household. Without any regular income, she struggles to provide quality food for her children while also supporting another family that relies on her.

The enduring widow is seeking public support to feed her family and revive her petty business to ensure sustainability without having to beg all the time.

“I am seeking help to feed my children, as that is the only headache I have. Any support toward that end will indeed help, as the little I get is what I use to cook for them to eat, whether it’s delicious or not,” she appeals.