Monday, December 11, 2023

Fight against SGBV in The Gambia: WILL provides awareness training for traditional communicators

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Women in Liberation and Leadership (WILL), a group dedicated and committed to educating women on issues related to Sexual and Gender Violence (SGBV), in their insatiable desire to end violence against women, recently organized a training programme for over 30 women traditional communicators, locally known as Kanyelan’olu, to effectively use socially acceptable methods in addressing issues affecting women in the communities.

These communicators were trained to develop strong messages on sexual and gender-based violence that is currently affecting women and girls in the communities.

As part of their training, the Kanyelan’olu gathered and performed dramas with themes centered on women’s issues. In addition to that, these women communicators composed songs that communicate the dangers of female genital mutilation, child marriage, rape, and other harmful practices.

This effort is part of WILL’s ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the importance of women’s rights and to end gender-based violence and female genital mutilation.

These women traditional communicators are targeted because they are influential figures within communities and have been known to use their oratory skills to raise awareness on many taboo subjects such as female genital mutilation, teenage pregnancy, contraceptive use, sexually transmitted diseases, and many other women-related issues.

According to some of these women, numerous young girls in the North Bank Region of the country have fallen victim to rape. This issue has tragically ended the bright futures of many of these girls. However, it is disheartening to note that most cases of rape do not receive the attention and action it deserves.

To address this malaise against women, WILL has taken steps to train and empower women. The training is designed to ensure that they are armed with tools to end rape and other forms of violence, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Meanwhile, three female circumcisers present in the training, who viewed female circumcision as a traditional practice that they grew up with, and use it as a means of generating income, say they will only stop this act if the government or any other individuals or organizations that are advocating for them to do so provide them with an alternative source of revenue.

Under a UNDP-supported project, Women in Liberation and Leadership is implementing various initiatives to promote peace and social cohesion. Their focus is providing mental health and psychosocial services to survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based violence in The Gambia.

