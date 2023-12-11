GFF first division week 5 round up: Real trash Wallidan, Greater Tomorrow sinks, win for Fortune, Marimoo 

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

On Saturday, Real de Banjul, the reigning champions, showcased a remarkable performance against their traditional rivals, Wallidan FC, in the ongoing GFF league. The star player, Alasana Yirajang, proved to be the game-changer as he displayed individual brilliance which helped his team secure a decisive 3-1 victory, continuing their winning streak of five straight games. Meanwhile, Fortune FC maintained their invincibility at home this season with an impressive 1-0 win over Samger, thanks to Mustapha Jallow’s goal.

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Football Division One League continues to produce thrilling and cracking games. In week five of the league, a total of 15 goals were scored.

The weekend’s football games kicked off on Friday at the Brikama mini-stadium. Fortune Football Club maintained their unbeaten record at home with a 1-0 victory over Samger. The Petroleum Boys have now won three league matches out of five, all of them played at Brikama. The game was decided by a sublime header from Mustapha Jallow in the 15th minute.

Meanwhile, at the Serre Kaunda East stadium, Falcons thrashed struggling Greater Tomorrow by scoring three stunning goals to nil. Greater Tomorrow’s woes in the league continue as they sink further into the relegation zone.

At Yundum, Marimoo spanked BST Galaxy by two goals to one to put pressure on Real de Banjul at the top of the league standings.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, Team Rhino and Brikama United played each other to a goalless draw in a lacklustre match. While The Gambia Armed Forces lost to Waa Banjul by a goal to nil.

In Basori, Alasan Yirajang scored a hat-trick as Real de Banjul trashed traditional rivals, Wallidan by 3-1.

On Sunday, Bombada recorded their second win of the season with a two-nil win over TMT.

In Banjul, Steve Biko defeated Banjul United by 2-0.

- Advertisement -

After week five, Real de Banjul are showing no sign of bowing out in their quest to retain the league title with a hundred percent winning streak. They sit on top with 15 points, followed by Marimoo with 12 points. Team Rhino sits third with 11 points, followed by Fortune FC at 4th with 10 points.

Record winners, Wallidan sits at the bottom with just two points. Greater Tomorrow are second from the bottom with 4 points. Above them is town rivals, Brikama United with 5 points.