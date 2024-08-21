Female Barber Hawa Makasuba Challenges Stereotypes in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Hawa Makasuba, a 25-year-old Gambian teacher, makeup artist, and professional barber, is breaking boundaries in the male-dominated world of barbering. Despite societal challenges and skepticism, Hawa has built a thriving business, demonstrating resilience, dedication, and a passion for her craft.

Born and raised in The Gambia, Hawa Makasuba found her passion for barbering a few years ago. While balancing her roles as a teacher and makeup artist, she ventured into barbering to supplement her income and pursue something she genuinely enjoys. Now, at 25, Hawa is committed to this unconventional career path, undeterred by the criticism she faces as a female barber in a male-dominated field.

In an interview with The Fatu Network, Hawa shared some of the hurdles she encounters in her profession. “The first challenge is how people perceive me, and second, the way society passes judgment,” she said. Despite the doubts and rumors, Hawa stays focused on her work. “I do this because I like it, and it helps me pay the bills. Sometimes, you just need to ignore the noise and keep doing what you love.”

Hawa has also encouraged other women interested in the barbering profession, urging them to stay determined. “My message to all the females who want to enter barbering is to stay focused and dedicated. It pays off. Critics are normal in society, but as long as you’re committed, you’ll achieve your goals,” she advised.

With her barbering business thriving, especially during busy seasons like Tobaski and Christmas, Hawa continues to serve clients who seek popular styles like high fades and low cuts. She also emphasizes the importance of customer service in building loyalty, adding that her professionalism and patience have earned her a steady flow of clients. “When customers come to my shop, I make sure they feel welcome and comfortable. That’s one of the reasons I’m not losing customers.”

However, the rainy season presents challenges, as business tends to slow down during this period. To keep attracting new customers, Hawa promotes her work on social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Despite her shop being located far from the city, she has managed to maintain a loyal customer base.

As a female barber, Hawa hopes to inspire others by showing that passion and dedication can break societal barriers. “I want to show the world that there’s no fear in pursuing what you love. Barbering brings me income every day, and it helps me take care of my younger siblings,” she said. Her success story proves that barbering is not just a hobby but a sustainable career, especially when one is determined to make it work.

Despite societal criticism, Hawa remains focused on her goals. She continues to thrive as a teacher, makeup artist, and barber, employing assistants to help manage her growing business. “I want to see more women in barbering, not just in The Gambia but across the world,” she concluded.