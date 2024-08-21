Draft 2024: GAP Shares Input, Calls for Transparency and Inclusivity

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

As the country progresses with the drafting of the 2024 constitution, the Gambia Action Party (GAP) has provided its input, emphasizing the importance of transparency and inclusiveness.

GAP leader Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly highlighted the significance of this monumental task, stating that the future governance, rights, and development of the country depend on the success of this constitution.

GAP emphasized that to create a document that reflects the aspirations of all Gambians, the process must involve comprehensive national consultation, inclusivity, and transparency.

Below are the key areas that GAP believes will contribute to the success of the draft constitution:

National Consultation Involving All Political Parties and Stakeholders

The 2024 draft constitution should result from extensive national consultation, engaging all political parties, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, religious institutions, and other relevant stakeholders.

This process should not be merely ceremonial but should encourage meaningful dialogue where every voice is heard.

By doing so, the government can ensure that the constitution is not just a legal framework but also a true representation of the collective will and diverse perspectives of the Gambian people.

This inclusive approach will promote national unity and enhance public trust in the constitution, leading to its effective implementation.

Ensuring Inclusion, Consultation, and Transparency

Throughout the constitutional process, the government must prioritize inclusion, consultation, and transparency.

This involves providing clear and accessible information to the public, actively seeking input from all sectors of society, and addressing concerns with openness and accountability.

Transparency is crucial in building confidence among the population that their opinions matter and that the government is dedicated to developing a constitution that serves everyone equally.

Only through a transparent process can the objectives of a constitution that upholds democracy, justice, and the rule of law be achieved.

Empowering Key Sectors Through the Constitution

As the draft constitution is finalized, it should focus on empowering key sectors essential to the nation’s progress.

Provisions within the constitution should strengthen sectors such as health, agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

A strong health sector is crucial for a healthy nation, while a thriving agricultural sector is vital for food security and economic stability.

Infrastructure development is needed to connect communities and drive economic growth, and a robust educational system is fundamental for nurturing future leaders.

By incorporating clear and actionable commitments to these sectors in the constitution, the government can ensure that future policies and investments align with national priorities, promoting long-term progress and prosperity for all Gambians.

In conclusion, the 2024 draft constitution presents an opportunity for The Gambia to establish a more inclusive, prosperous nation. It is a chance to create a legal framework that not only represents the collective will of the people but also sets the foundation for sustainable development in critical sectors. The government is urged to approach this process with openness, inclusivity, and a commitment to the nation’s best interests.